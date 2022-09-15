Yellow Perch

Yellow perch are an abundant invasive species in Oregon that is best targeted during football season. You can easily catch enough for a whole team if you find their spawning grounds.

 Luke Ovgard/CaughtOvgard

Football is here, boys and girls! For the first time, you can stream both Monday Night Football (ESPN+) and Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime) without having cable. This is a fantastic development, and huge for people like me who look forward to the National Football League (NFL) more than any other sport. Well, almost any other sport.

Though helmet-topped boys of fall take the field, other boys of fall attempt to play the field, chasing ladies around in hopes of swapping genetic material. As air temps plummet below 70 degrees and the sun spends a little less time heating this side of the earth every day, water temps eventually dip. Warm, summer waters drop ever closer to the 65 degrees Fahrenheit that will trigger the humble yellow perch, Perca flavescens, to rush in and spawn en masse.

