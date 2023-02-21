Stefen Savides is proud of his art.
“I love to show it off,” Savides says of having others admire and appreciate the bronze sculptures he’s created that typically feature birds. He’s especially delighted when his acclaimed sculptures are displayed outdoors — places where they can be seen by a broader public.
“Anytime you can have the opportunity to have a public installation it is a huge plus,” says Savides, an internationally known sculptor whose works are featured in dozens of private collections, but also prominently displayed in outdoor locations in Arkansas, South Carolina, Illinois, Texas, California, Nevada, Missouri and the Klamath Basin.
His large-scale sculptures have become fixtures in Klamath Falls, with more to come. Outdoor sculptures are located in several downtown areas, including fish, a grebe and flying pelicans at Sugarman’s Corner, “Pelican on Parade” near the entrance to Veterans Park, the Robert Anderson Monument on private land along Lakeshore Drive, “Freedom” outside the Favell Museum and “Western Union” at Putnam Point. Installed last year, “Western Union” features a pair of dancing western grebe. Putnam Point, located on city park land where Upper Klamath Lake feeds into the Link River, is a favorite spot for bird watchers and photographers, especially during mating season. A series of information panels help visitors learn about grebes.
In the works, literally and physically, are three more outdoor sculptures — one at the new roundabout near the Sky Lakes Medical Center and Oregon Tech, another at Homedale Road and Highway 140 roundabout, and a third sculpture at the downtown Commons Park.
While it’s uncertain when it will be completed, Savides hopes the Sky Lakes roundabout — featuring a hawk perched on steel columns woven with tree limbs — will be in place by late this summer or early fall. The Homedale-Highway 140 sculpture, a larger-than-life-sized bald eagle, could be installed late this fall or early spring 2024.
The Commons sculpture, which will feature three giant pelicans lined up in a 15-foot-long row, could be in place late this year or early 2024.
During last weekend’s annual Winter Wings Festival, people had the chance to view the in-progress at Savides’ home, itself a stunning, living art gallery and adjacent studio, where the sculpture creating process happens. Different rooms in the studio are used for various processes, such as wax molding, metalwork and applying the patina. The property also features several aviaries bustling with birds and waterfowl and a backyard pond that’s become a year-round haven for flocks of resident and migrating waterfowl.
Before his sculptures make their way outdoors, or into museums, private collections or homes, transferring a concept to a finished bronze sculpture is a lengthy, exacting process. The months or more often years-long process combines the talents of Savides, his wife, Irena; her son, Joseph Miller; and Melissa Sugarman. Savides creates the sculptures while Irena Savides does the wax casting. She also oversees other critical tasks, from tracking the status of semi-completed sculptures making their way through foundries, to bookkeeping, keeping supplies in stock and coordinating gallery-related matters. Miller handles metal work and assembly while Sugarman is a patina artist.
Creating sculptures wasn’t Savides original expertise. Now 73, for decades he specialized in bird taxidermy, a passion that began as a 12-year-old growing up in Vacaville, Calif.
“I have been fascinated with birds for as long as I can remember. My mom recognized that in me,” which he says led to her organizing a junior Audubon group.
Savides moved to Tulelake as an 18-year-old to specialize in avian taxidermy. “Taxidermy was life,” he says, noting that it was his passion for 58 years and led to national and international recognition and travels.
About 20 years ago, realizing that taxidermy works have a relatively short life span because of natural deterioration, he switched to sculpture.
“If you really want to leave your mark sculpture is the way to go. I felt like sculptures, especially bronze, is going to last 5,000 years.” Despite starting in his 50s, he says the transition was eased because, “I pretty much know birds inside out.”
Allowing his sculptures to be seen outside for a broader public has been the goal of a volunteer group informally known as Team Savides. Bob Kingzett, its spokesman, said creating public art in Klamath Falls is necessary because, “We have the finest avian sculptor in the world right here and we need to take advantage of that. His sculptures can literally last for thousands of years.”
Through organizations such as the Klamath Basin Audubon Society, Sky Lakes Medical Center, Wendt Family Foundation, City of Klamath Falls and others, Team Savides hopes to help finance the addition of at least one sculpture a year in public settings, such as the to-be completed trio of pelicans in the Commons Park. Plans also include developing a brochure for a downtown walking tour featuring the sculptures.
Whether in downtown Klamath Falls or places such as the San Luis National Refuge in California, Anaho Island Visitor Center in Nevada, Lakeland College in Illinois or Arkansas State University, several of Savides’ finest sculptures are already in outdoor public settings, places where they can seen and admired for generations to come.