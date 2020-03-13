YREKA, CALIF. — Many kinds of edible mushrooms grow in Siskiyou County, including morels, chanterelles, shaggy mane, puffballs, boletes, and oyster mushrooms. The USDA Forest Service welcomes mushroom collecting on the Klamath National Forest, according to a news release.
Erin Lonergan, forest botanist for the Klamath National Forest, emphasizes caution when foraging for mushrooms. “Mushrooms can be difficult to correctly identify. Poisonous mushrooms do occur in our area and can be hard to distinguish from edible species. If in doubt, do not consume any wild mushrooms. Learn from experienced mushroom collectors and use a guide book to learn what is safe and what is not.”
Mushroom collecting on the Klamath National Forest requires a permit. Forest Service offices in Happy Camp, Macdoel, and Fort Jones sell three different mushroom permits. A $20 permit allows up to eight gallons of mushrooms, collected over four consecutive days. A $50 permit allows up to 20 gallons, collected over 30 consecutive days. Additional days may be purchased for $5 a day. A $100 season permit allows up to 40 gallons for the season. If you reach your gallon limit you can buy another permit. Each permit is only valid for collecting mushrooms from National Forest land within the Happy Camp/Oak Knoll Ranger District, Goosenest Ranger District, and the Salmon/Scott Ranger District. Separate permits are required for the fall mushroom season.
Mushroom permits may be obtained weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Forest Service offices in Happy Camp (63822 Highway 96), Macdoel (37805 Highway 97), and Fort Jones (11263 N Highway 3). Permits are not available in Yreka.
In order to ensure the sustainability of spring mushroom harvest, each permit has additional conditions and restrictions intended to regulate harvest. It is the responsibility of the permit holder to read and understand those conditions.
Additional information regarding mushroom harvesting, camping, or fire restrictions is available by calling the Goosenest Ranger District at (530) 398-4391, Happy Camp/Oak Knoll Ranger District at (530) 493-2243, or Salmon/Scott Ranger District at (530) 468-5351.
Please take safety precautions when venturing out in the woods. Consider weather and road conditions before travelling. Stop by your local Forest Service Office to inquire about current Forest closures and to obtain a free Klamath National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map.
For more information on the Klamath National Forest go to: http://www.fs.usda.gov/klamath.