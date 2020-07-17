Just as spring transforms into summer, the headwaters of Fort Creek spring from a hidden place among the rocks and thick folds of plant life, sending sparkling crystalline waters downstream and, along the way, creating colorful displays of blooming summer wildflowers.
Six of us looked in wonder and delight, watching the water emerge from Reservation Spring flow unperturbed along, over, under and around moss-covered rocks and logs, following the lazily contoured shallow river decorated by yellow monkeyflowers, lacy lady ferns and delicate white-colored silvery lupine.
But it wasn’t just the water. The air was alive with stoneflies, curious little 2-inch long flying insects with long antennae and two pairs of membranous wings. They flew in dizzying patterns around our heads or latched onto pants legs and, like fearsome mountaineers, began climbing up and up to our head and neck until being gently brushed away.
A short while earlier we stood outside a fenced area protecting an interpretive board and a stone monument. Titled the “Fort Klamath Military Reservation,” the board includes a crude map that placed us on the northeast corner of the military reserve that “was established in 1863 and until 1889 served as the base of operations for the taming of the Klamath country.”
Reservation Spring is where Fort Creek begins. “Reservation” doesn’t refer to the former Klamath Indian Reservation, but instead references to Fort Klamath, the adjacent 1,050-acre military reservation. Reservation Spring is located on the Chiloquin Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
Reservation Spring played a small but important role of the history of Fort Klamath, an Army post built in 1863 to protect settlers moving west during and after the Civil War. The site for the reservation was selected in 1862 by Colonel C. S. Drew of the First Oregon Cavalry. About 42 miles north of Klamath Falls, the fort site was chosen for its “abundant water, timber, pastureland, and beauty.” The “abundant water” came from Reservation Spring and Fort Creek.
According to historians, “the fort was constructed in a particularly scenic spot. As an army surveyor wrote, ‘There can be no question of the fitness of the place selected for the new fort if the only considerations are the health of the troops and the concern of their support.’“
Along with the thousand-plus acres of the fort, more than three thousand acres were designated as a hay reserve to supply the cavalry’s mounts.
Fort Klamath’s history began with construction of its buildings in 1863 and eventually included a sawmill that produced materials needed to build officer quarters, barracks, storehouses, hospital, bake house, arsenal and stables.
The buildings surrounded a parade ground with a 125-foot-high flagpole. The fort gained notoriety when Captain Jack and other Modoc leaders were imprisoned and four were executed following the Modoc War of 1872-73.
After the Modoc War, Fort Klamath became a regional social center and the post settled into a peacetime routine. In 1880 General Irvin McDowell called it “the most beautiful frontier post in the nation.” When it was abandoned in 1887 the fort had 39 buildings, including a hotel and a theater. It became part of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Eight acres of the original site are now the Fort Klamath Museum, a county-owned park that includes a small museum and the headstones marking the place where the four Modocs executed in 1873 were buried.
(For a history of Fort Klamath, including the fort itself and the community, good books include “Old Fort Klamath: An Oregon Frontier Post,” by Buena Cobb Stone, and “Klamath Echoes, Fort Klamath Issue 1968,” Klamath County Historical Society.)
The histories of Fort Klamath, Fort Creek and Reservation Spring are intriguing, but the spring itself on this summer day was the real alluring feature. Reservation Spring flowing into summer is beautiful, but it’s also a spring for all seasons.