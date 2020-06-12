Spence Mountain surprises

It’s a hike that kept us in sus-Spence.
For our foursome, the suspense came from wondering what we’d see and experience on a point-to-point hike on the Spence Mountain Trail system, a trek none of us had taken.
The hike began from the Shoalwater Bay Trailhead with a walk up the Shoalwater Trail to Junction 7, a distance of about 1.6 miles. It’s a pleasant hike all of us had taken several times before. From the parking area the trail gradually gains elevation, zigzagging up nicely graded switchbacks to the junction. Other times we’d followed the continuation of the Shoalwater Trail north 1.3 miles back down to the Shoalwater Bay Marsh and then followed the 1-1/2-mile Old Eagle Trail back to the Shoalwater parking area.
But this time, instead of returning to Shoalwater Bay, we were continuing on, not sure what to expect on our point-to-point hike to the Spence Mountain Trailhead off Highway 140. At Junction 7 we had our choice of three southbound trails to Junction 9, which connects to the Highway 140 trailhead.
The 3.35-mile North Star Trail goes directly to Junction 9, where it meets the Winema Trail. A second choice was the Captain Jack Trail, where it’s nearly two miles to the Winema at Junction 6, then another 1.15 miles to Junction 8, then a half-mile to Junction 9. The shortest of the three is the 2.3-mile Modoc Trail, which meets up with the Winema at Junction 8 then goes another half-mile to Junction 9.
Rain was forecast and we’d still have another nearly 3-1/4 miles from Junction 9 to the Spence Mountain Trailhead off Highway 140, where we’d left a car before driving on to the Shoalwater Bay Trailhead. We chose the Modoc-Winema route. And, after following the easy, well-graded trail, we had no regrets, only pleasant surprises.
The Modoc Trail basically follows a ridge through an open forest that features older growth Douglas and white firs, incense cedar, ponderosa, lodgepole and sugar pines. Because it’s not densely forested, the route generates an open, airy mood. It’s a trail for easy ambling, for enjoying trailside bursts of showy wildflowers, and for occasional views of distant Squaw Point and Upper Klamath Lake. On this sunny but cool and windy day, the air was fresh and richly perfumed.
Niel Barrett, one of our quartet, stopped frequently to study the flowers and shrubs, and to point out Squaw Point, which is part of the Klamath Game Management Area and, as its name implies, pokes out onto Upper Klamath Lake.
We had met mountain bikers on the Shoalwater Bay Trail and visited with two more happily grinning cyclists on the way to Junction 9. We learned an increasingly popular mountain bike loop route begins at the Shoalwater Bay Trailhead usually following the Shoalwater Trail to Junction 7, taking either the Captain Jack or North Star trail to Junction 9, and following the Winema/Modoc/Shoalwater/Old Eagle back to the parking area. The Captain Jack and Winema trails are rated blue, or moderate, while the others are rated green, or easy. A trip for another day.
Our hike continued another 1-1/4 mile south on the lower Winema, which was built just last year, to Junction 10. Flowers were plentiful – woolly grayish-green mullein leaves, woodland star, vetch, yarrow, silvery lupine, flax, showy penstemon, Indian paintbrush and more. And as we lost elevation while approaching Upper Klamath Lake the landscape changed again, with oak groves becoming dominate. Near the junction is a short, you’d-be-nuts-to-miss-it detour that leads to Howard Bay. It’s a beautiful place for a picnic.
It’s nearly two miles from Junction 10 to the Highway 140 parking lot — a very lovely two miles. The new Queen of the Lake Trail wears its crown beautifully, mostly paralleling the lake and often offering expansive views south of the lake and Caledonia Bay.
Unlike the easy trails that lead to it, the Queen of the Lake Trail has some extremely rocky and uneven sections, where hiking poles are recommended. Rated black, or difficult, several areas are especially challenging for mountain bikers, where most walk their bikes up and down steep, rock-rumbly sections. Still, the trail is a marvel, cut into the mountainside and undulating up and down through areas that must have given the trail builders, who hand-built it, fits. Mary Beth Lee and Liane Venzke, who rounded out our foursome, gawked at views, declaring the Queen worthy of her title.
At the Spence Mountain parking lot/trailhead Niel’s GPS showed the distance at 8.3 miles. Our suspense, and sus-Spence, was long gone. Any suspicions of taking a trail less traveled were gone. It’s a beautiful hike.
The Spence Mountain trail system is part of larger trail network being developed by the Klamath Trails Alliance. The group is also developing and maintaining trails for hiking, mountain biking, trail running and cross country skiing at Moore Mountain, Geo Trail, OC&E Woods Line State Trail and the Brown Mountain-High Lakes trails. In 2019 volunteers accounted for 1,683 hours over 171 work days. The Spence Mountain trail system currently covers more than 41 miles, with plans to another 15 miles in coming years. Maps and information about the KTA are available at the group’s website at www.klamathtrails.org.