Southern alligator lizard
{div class=”field field--name-field-scientific-name field--type-string field--label-hidden field__item”}Elgaria multicarinata{/div}
The Southern alligator lizard is found in a variety of habitats but requires thickets, brush heaps, downed logs, or rock piles for cover.
It feeds primarily on small invertebrates but is also known to feed on bird eggs, nestlings, other lizards, and small mammals.