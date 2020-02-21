Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Species Snapshot yellow bellied marmot
Source: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

Yellow-bellied marmot

Marmota flaviventris
 
The yellow-bellied marmot is the largest squirrel in Oregon. Within the state, it lives in suitable habitats east of a line connecting Mt. Hood, Hood River County, Mt. Mazama, and Klamath County. Marmots hibernate from late July to late February or early March.
 
 

