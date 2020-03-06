Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Woodhouse's toad

Woodhouse's toad

Bufo woodhouseii
 
These large toads have bumps on their dry skin which contain poison glands to discourage predators. Females are larger than males and grow to five inches in length. Woodhouse’s toads live in river valleys in sagebrush and grassland habitats. During dry weather, they burrow underground.
 
 

Tags