Bufo woodhouseii
These large toads have bumps on their dry skin which contain poison glands to discourage predators. Females are larger than males and grow to five inches in length. Woodhouse’s toads live in river valleys in sagebrush and grassland habitats. During dry weather, they burrow underground.
