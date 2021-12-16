‘Tis the season to go downhill skiing and snowboarding.
That’s possible beginning Friday at some areas, including the Mount Shasta Ski Park near Mount Shasta City in far Northern California and the Mt. Bachelor Ski Area near Bend.
The Mt. Ashland Ski Area will begin its winter season Saturday. Likewise, the Warner Canyon Ski Area near Lakeview will open for the season next weekend.
Warner Canyon managers said the ski area, located off Highway 140 east of Lakeview, will open during the Christmas holidays from Dec. 23 to Dec. 31, and again Jan. 1-3. After the holidays, the area will be open weekends, and some Fridays, January through March 20. The annual SnoFest Celebration is scheduled for Feb. 26.
Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the lodge opening at 8 a.m. The area has a single three-person chairlift. Season passes are available at Tall Town Bike and Camp in downtown Lakeview or at the ski hill lodge. Ski and snowboard instruction program will be offered with session 1 scheduled to begin Jan. 15 and session 2 beginning Feb. 5.
Warner Canyon day passes are $40 for adults 19 to 68, $30 for students 13 to 18, $20 for seniors age 69 and older and pre-teens age 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger are $10. For updated information visit the website at www.warnercanyonski.com or call 541-947-5001. Warner Canyon has no snow-making facilities and depends on snowfall. Oregon snow park passes are required in the parking area.
Also opening for the winter season Saturday is the Mt. Ashland Ski Area. Hours on weekends are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weekdays beginning Monday through Dec. 31 hours lifts will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with twilight skiing. Beginning in January, Mt. Ashland will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, close on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Weekend and holiday lift tickets are $64 for youths and adults age 7 to 69, with free skiing for youth up to age 6 and seniors age 70 and older. Weekday and non-holiday lift tickets are $57 for adults, $$47 for youth 7 to 12 and free for younger and senior skiers and boarders. For updated information visit the website at www.mt.ashland.com.
At the Shasta Ski Park, which will begin operating lifts at 9 a.m. today, improvements include a new parking lot. Last year there were occasions when the parking lots were full, causing people to either have to wait for a vacancy or wait for another day. On at least some occasions, would-be Shasta skiers left and drove to other ski areas. In addition, Ski park staff have cut down foliage on nine groomed slopes so that it takes less snow to open the runs.
Tickets at Ski Shasta are set at a limited capacity but can be purchased in advance online. Day tickets for adults 13 to 64 are $79, $64 for seniors 65 and older, and $59 for “pups” age 7 and younger. Half-day tickets are also available as are multi-day tickets. For updated information visit their website at www.skipark.com.
At Mt. Bachelor, recent snow allowed Wednesday’s opening of the Pine Marten, Little Pine, Sunrise, Alpenglow and Rainbow chairlifts plus five Woodward Mountain Parks. Hours through April 24, 2022, are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reduced hours of 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will be offered April 25 through May 29, depending on the snowpack. The Nordic Center is also open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 24.
The Cedar Pass Snow Park, 18 miles east of Alturas off Highway 299, is currently closed and will not open this weekend. More snow is needed, according to Nichole Battram. Once open, Cedar Pass will be open Saturdays, Sundays and some holidays from 10 to 4 p.m. “if we have the volunteers.”
Cedar Pass has a rope tow and a T-bar but no chair lifts. Cross country skiers can use the park’s lodge and ski area to access the Cedar Creek Interpretive Trail and surrounding meadow and backcountry terrain. For frequent skiers, along with a season pass the area offers a 10-day punch card. For information on costs and the area’s status call 530-233-3323 or visit their Facebook page.
Willamette Pass, located off Highway 58 at milepost 62 near the Klamath-Lane County line, will celebrate its 80th anniversary this season. No opening date has been announced. For information visit the website at snowinfo@willamettepass.com and for updated snow reports call 541-345-7669 (SNOW).