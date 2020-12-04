Everyone was ready. A group of us were parked at the Summit Sno-Park preparing to head out for a snowshoe walk along some of the trails that branch out from the popular sno-park.
We weren’t alone.
Others, including families with excited kids, were heading out to cut Christmas trees and go sledding. Located just off Highway 140 between Lake of the Woods and Fish Lake, the Summit Sno-Park a great launching place with many possibilities. A junction with the Pacific Crest Trail is just a short distance from the sno-park. A network of trails provides a variety of opportunities for winter season cross country skiers and snowshoers.
As we prepared to take off, a stream of cars and pickup trucks filed in to the parking lot. We weren’t the only ones looking for an excuse to be out on a sunny day. We scurried off, hoping to be ahead if the new arrivals had similar plans.
But even after spending several minutes fumbling around trying to attach my snowshoes to my boots, they kept flopping. Bumbling and stumbling, I joined the group as it plodded out. As we angled north along Road 3650 that leads towards the Mount McLoughlin Trailhead, the snowshoe on my right foot was ceaselessly wiggle-waggling. The road surface didn’t help. There was only marginal snow so the usual winter berm, which normally prevents pickups and RVs from driving on the road, wasn’t there. The slim snow cover was pounded hard where tires had tread.
We weren’t alone. Pickup after pickup headed up the road, some slipping sideways. Incredibly, in the not-far-distance the traffic was backed up. Some in the lead vehicles were trying to put on tire chains, some further up were going nowhere, their tires spinning snow spitting circles.
Actually, I wasn’t going anywhere either. So, when my right snowshoe popped off, I stopped, cursed, took off the other, waved to the others, and snowshoes in my arms, and doubled back to the parking lot.
It wasn’t a goodbye wave. Just in case, I’d also brought my cross country skis and boots.
After swapping the snowshoes for skis I headed back. On my way to rejoining the others the road was even more clogged with pickup trucks. More people were putting on chains while some were using shovels as they tried to unclog berms and piles of snow, piles made larger and slicker by their spinning tires. Four-wheel drive is great, but it’s not always the answer.
Near the junction with the Powerline Trail I met up with Gary Vequist, the only person in our group who started with skis. We passed more pickup trucks, most of them involuntarily halted. Soon the snowshoeing others came into view. Even better, the sidelined trucks and tire-smashed ruts disappeared, suddenly transformed into luscious skiable snow, with tracks set by an earlier skier. The snowshoeing others had practiced winter etiquette, mostly staying on either side of the tracks.
From a junction we headed along the McLoughlin Trail, a narrow but obvious corridor lined with spiring pines. The trail undulates, offering brief, mostly gentle uphills and kick-and-glide downhills. Gary and I skied ahead, passing other Junctions headed north. On past ski outings I’ve done long loops on the Big Mac, Lower Canal, East and West Blllie Creek, Petunia and other trails.
At one signed junction for the Pitt View Trail, the route led about a half-mile north until it was covered and obscured in fallen limbs and poking-through-the-snow bushes. But, just as its name implied, views of Mount Pitt, the name that preceded the peak being renamed McLoughlin, came into view.
Back on the McLoughlin Trail it too soon suddenly disappeared. One section was blocked by a large, fallen tree that stumped our efforts to find a way across. We ventured above and below the tree but found no evident trail. Instead, after rejoining the others, we cleared off snow-covered fallen logs, using them as seats for eating lunch.
The ski back to the sno-park was pleasant, again kicking and gliding on our earlier tracks. Gary and I ventured off to check some of the other trails, sometimes falling behind the snowshoers and eventually gliding around them. Most of the pickups were gone. Back at the parking lot I wandered off to check the Pacific Crest Trail, which I’d skied last winter. But there wasn’t — and unless more snow falls, isn’t — enough snow for either skiing or snowshoeing.
The snowshoers gradually filtered back into the parking lot, many of them exhausted after hoofing it five-plus miles. Snowshoeing is a lot more work than skiing. Still, snow willing, snowshoe outings are always enticing, and often the best way to navigate steep climbs and deep powder.
But I’ll be sure to take along my skis. Just in case.