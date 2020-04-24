Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Season passes for the 2020-21 ski-snowboard season at the Mt. Shasta Ski Park are now on sale at reduced prices. Through the month of April, 10 percent of sales for season passes will be donated to area food banks.

The ski area has been closed since mid-March because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but plans are being made for next winter.

Costs for the 2020-21 season are $349 for adults, $269 for youth age 13-17, $129 for seniors 65 to 69, $129 for juniors 8-12, $99 for seniors 70 and older, and $68 for kids 5-7. Ski check for an individual is $10 or $30 for a family.

For information visit the Mt. Shasta Ski Park website at www.skipark.com/ or call 530-926-8610.

