Season passes for the 2020-21 ski-snowboard season at the Mt. Shasta Ski Park are now on sale at reduced prices. Through the month of April, 10 percent of sales for season passes will be donated to area food banks.
The ski area has been closed since mid-March because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but plans are being made for next winter.
Costs for the 2020-21 season are $349 for adults, $269 for youth age 13-17, $129 for seniors 65 to 69, $129 for juniors 8-12, $99 for seniors 70 and older, and $68 for kids 5-7. Ski check for an individual is $10 or $30 for a family.
For information visit the Mt. Shasta Ski Park website at www.skipark.com/ or call 530-926-8610.