Dr. Renee Saxton, associate veterinarian with Goodell Veterinary Clinic, will be the featured speaker during the Tuesday, March 10 meeting of the High Desert Trail Riders meeting, according to a new release.
The meetings are held monthly on the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at Waffle Hut Eatery (106 Main St., Klamath Falls), featuring a social hour from 5-6 p.m. and club discussions from 6-8 p.m. The March meeting will mark the first time that the meetings are held starting at 5 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.
Dr. Saxton will address the topic of Laminitis (“founder”). It is an extremely painful equine disease. The evening’s discussion will feature the causes, diagnosis, current approaches to treatment, and prevention of laminitis.
Dr. Saxton grew up in Weston, a small town near Pendleton. She completed her undergraduate degree at Oregon Tech, while playing volleyball for the Hustlin’ Owls. She earned her DVM at Oregon State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2019, with a primary focus on large animal medicine. Her husband is a weapons technician at Kingsley Field.
The High Desert Trail Rider-Back Country Horsemen invites anyone with an interest in the care of equines to come and join the meeting. Although we welcome all-ages and encourage young families, Dr. Saxton advised us that this particular topic of laminitis is very complex and will need to be presented carefully in the time allotted. The discussion is necessarily geared to an adult audience that will likely generate some great discussion. Waffle Hut accommodates meetings with a half-off offers for kid-sized meals.
The High Desert Trail Riders have several goals to keep the trails open. They work to perpetuate the common sense use and enjoyment of horses in America’s back country and wilderness; work to ensure that public lands remain open to recreational stock use; assist various government and private agencies in maintenance and management; and educate, encourage, and solicit active participation in the wise use of the back country resource by horsemen and the general public.
For more information call 541-798-5005 or visit www.hdtrbch.org.