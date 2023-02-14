Most of the mountain, including its summit, is in the far western reaches of Klamath County, but its east side laps into Jackson County. Likewise, part of the mountain, including the hiking-biking trail that loops around it, are in both the Fremont-Winema and the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forests.
Brown Mountain is a mountain that’s overlooked or, more appropriately, largely unnoticed. With a summit elevation of 7,344-feet, the mountain is overshadowed, literally and figuratively, by nearby 9,495-foot Mount McLoughlin. A trail leads to McLoughlin’s high point, but no designated or maintained trails head to the top of Brown Mountain. While McLoughlin’s summit is tall and distinctly pointy and prominent, Brown is just another lump in the landscape.
Unusually, even the origin of its name is unknown. According to “Abbott Butte to Zimmerman Burn: A Place Name History and Gazetteer of the Rogue River National Forest,” the origin and date when the mountain was named Brown Mountain is unknown. It’s speculated its name might honor Henry R. Brown, an early settler whose name was used for the community of Brownsboro. Unusually, too, what is now Brown Mountain was formally mapped as “Black Mountain” and was “known by that name well into the 20th Century.”
Geologically, Brown Mountain is a small cinder cone atop a shield volcano. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, glacial valleys and a cirque near its summit “prove that the mountain is actually twelve thousand to sixty thousand years old. Around two thousand years ago, a large lava flow consisting primarily of basaltic andesite covered 13 square miles of the north and western slopes with aa-type lava over 250 feet thick. Over its lifetime, according to surveys, the mountain has erupted more than 1.2 cubic miles of lava.”
That’s all interesting, but we weren’t thinking about Brown Mountain’s geologic history or how it got its name during a visit to its snowy slopes. Likewise, reaching its summit wasn’t a goal. From the unsigned wide parking area off Highway 140 near the High Lakes Summit, a group of us crossed the road, strapped on snowshoes and begin our trek.
For me, what followed was more — much more — than expected.
During our climbs, the large lump that is Brown Mountain from vantages along the highway or its loop trail revealed a distinct, unexpectedly beautiful and variable personality. We followed a route stomped out by other snowshoers and backcountry skiers. It wove through a snowy landscape through dense forests and clearings providing views of the mountain itself and, more spectacularly, the dramatic slopes of nearby McLoughlin.
The route basically goes up and up. The steady, sometime relentless, uphill was punctuated with brief, more gentle sections. The views were often quietly dazzling. Several times our trail crossed with trails carved by backcountry skiers. For an instant, one skier suddenly and quietly appeared then — Woosh! — whizzed past and disappeared down the slope.
More than an hour into the climb we stopped to rest and eat. Our elevation gain, about a thousand feet, provided us with a panoramic breathtaking view of sights below, above and around us. Most dominating was McLoughlin, its summit — reportedly only about six miles north — the shape of a snowy white upside-down V.
Brown Mountain’s summit wasn’t visible, but above us were snow-covered fields lacking trees and other vegetation. It’s reportedly easier to climb Brown in the winter when snow covers expansive fields of dark-tone block lava. In contrast, during snow-free months the climb can result in potentially ankle-twisting scrambles over the loose, rocky talus.
The retreat to our starting point was swiftly downhill. Because the route headed north, views of McLoughlin were more frequent. Sometimes the views were expansively large. Other times views were framed by trees. And close to the highway it was visible only as a white-tipped spear.
A short detour led to a dead tree, one relentlessly drilled and punctured by nuthatches, compact but big-headed songbirds that have powerful bills that create a cacophony of loud, penetrating sounds when they’re puncturing tree trunks searching for feed such as insects, seeds and, as their name implies, nutrient-rich nuts.
The surprises and delights were teasers for a snowshoe hike that ended too quickly. And needs to be done again.