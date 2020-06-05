Ah, the salad days of spring.
For Shakespeare, “salad days” refers to a youthful time, a time of inexperience, idealism and enthusiasm. This hike served up all those ingredients – sunny skies, a trail that weaves through tree-shaded forests alongside a rumble-tumbling river, my daughter, lady friend, two happily traipsing dogs and, deliciously, more.
More included abundant plants and bursts of flowers, some — like wild onion, yarrow, primrose — I’m told are deliciously edible additions to salads.
Fittingly, this scrumptious salad days hike was served up on the North Fork of the Middle Fork Willamette River. Other times I’ve started the trail from the covered bridge at Westfir, but this time our trek began three miles further upriver near a place some guidebooks call Turnaround Beach, where an obvious trail drops from the main trail to a small sandy beach.
We parked in a roadside turnout off Road 1910 to begin the hike, passing the unsigned Turnaround Beach – so named because it’s a place where those beginning from the covered bridge can turn around after going 3.3 miles. We followed the North Fork Middle Fork as it curls north and east toward its headwaters at Waldo Lake.
It’s about two miles from Road 1910 to Road 1912 and another nearly five miles to Road 1919, where the trail ends. The trail mostly parallels unseen Aufderheide Road 19 more than 30 miles to Waldo Lake. I’m told another section of trail, rated as easy, goes five miles round-trip from Road 1939 to Buffalo Road – something for another trek.
Our focus was the easy, sometimes up and down, section of trail along the North Fork Middle Fork to Road 1912. Along with the profusions of plants and wildflowers – trilliums, tiger lilies, flax, pussy ears, columbine, sunflowers, along with maiden hair and sword ferns — we kept watchful for poison oak.
Adding to the allure, most of the trail passes through forests rich with towering firs, hemlocks and cedars. Frequent openings offer tastes of the river, which is rightfully a designated Wild and Scenic River. And wild and scenic it is. While it splashes and squeezes through sections with narrow channels and through challenging whitewater rapids, in some sections it broadens and pauses, offering open pools that beckon cooling swims and take-a-break snacks.
We stopped for lunch at a riverside opening, savoring the view, the songs of hidden birds and the river’s quiet roar. And munching my own salad, thought of Shakespeare’s words from “Antony and Cleopatra:” “They were my salad days, when I was green in judgement,” words — and an attitude — that never grow old.