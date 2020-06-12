As public health safety measures, infrastructure and local conditions allow, the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest continues to reopen selected recreation facilities for the primary outdoor recreation season in Oregon.
Prior to the Memorial Day holiday, a number of select trailheads, boat ramps and day use areas were reopened. Throughout the month of June, additional recreation sites-primarily campgrounds-are scheduled to open.
Forest staff have been carefully evaluating these sites for suitability of public access, and they are being opened for use in compliance with federal, state and local guidelines.
Visitors are asked to know before you go and check ahead of time on the local conditions and current openings/closures. Also, be prepared and aware of your surroundings when visiting the outdoors; bring any necessary supplies with you and pack out what you have brought in.
“We are pleased to be offering public access to additional developed recreation sites as we move into the summer recreation season,” stated Michelle Ahearn, Forest Recreation Program Manager. “Reopening facilities continues to be a significant challenge for outdoor recreation providers this year, and everyone is doing their best to make these services available and safe for the public to enjoy.”
As we prepare to open recreation facilities for public use, please keep in mind that scheduled opening dates could potentially change due to a variety of factors; please plan accordingly. Contact the appropriate district office (see below) for the most current status of individual sites. Some services, such as toilets, potable water, trash service, etc. may not yet be available, depending on the location. Fee collections will be delayed at some sites.
June 11 Campground/Recreation Site Openings:
High Cascades Ranger District: Willow Prairie Horse Camp (honoring current reservations)
June 15 Recreation Site Openings:
High Cascades Ranger District: Woodruff OHV Play Area
June 18 Recreation Site Openings:
High Cascades Ranger District: Mill Creek Campground, Jim Creek Group Campground, Rogue Gorge Day Use, Union Creek Wayside, Natural Bridge Day Use (Tentative/alternate opening date June 24), River Bridge (Tentative/alternate opening date June 24)
Wild Rivers Ranger District: Bolan Lake Campground, Spaulding Pond Campground, Little Falls Campground, Echo Beach Campground, Josephine Creek Campground, Sam Brown Campground, Sam Brown Horse Camp, Six Mile Campground, Store Gulch Campground, Grayback Campground (Tentative-potential delays due to water system), Chinquapin Group Campground. Dispersed camping is available at Grassy Flat, Myers Camp and Secret Creek.
June 19 Campground/Recreation Site Openings:
Gold Beach Ranger District: Quosatana Campground, Oak Flat Campground, Lobster Creek Campground, Foster Bar Campground.
June 26 Campground/Recreation Site Openings:
Powers Ranger District: All recreation sites on the Powers District will be open, including trailheads and campgrounds, with the exception of Bald Knob Lookout.
June 30 Campground/Recreation Site Openings:
Gold Beach Ranger District: Ludlum House
July 1 Campground/Recreation Site Openings:
Siskiyou Mountains Ranger District: Beaver Sulpher Campground, Flumet Campground, Wrangle Campground, and Squaw Peak Lookout.
July 2 Campground/Recreation Site Openings:
Gold Beach Ranger District: Ludlum Campground
Contact numbers:
High Cascades Ranger District: (541) 505-4050
Wild Rivers Ranger District: (541) 592-4000 (Cave Junction) (541) 471-6500 (Grants Pass)
Gold Beach Ranger District: (541) 247-3600
Powers Ranger District: (541) 439-6200
Siskiyou Mountains Ranger District: (541) 899-3800
The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest manages hundreds of recreation sites across southwest Oregon, including campgrounds, boat launches, trailheads, picnic areas, rental cabins, trails, and more.
Please recreate responsibly, be respectful of others, remember your sanitizer, pack out any trash as needed, and follow all current fire restrictions. We want you, and those who come behind you, to have the best possible experience while enjoying our National Forests!