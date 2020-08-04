BLY – Forest Service road crews made excellent progress this week on Forest Service Road 3790, also known as Fishhole Creek Road, on the Bly Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
Recently, crews worked to prepare and shape the road surface for chip sealing, removed extra vegetation, took out and backfilled a cattleguard, paved around the two remaining cattleguards in an effort to strengthen the road in those areas, and began preparing for paving at the junction with Oregon State Highway 140.
While there were some challenges, including some unexpected extended road closures and high temperatures that caused delays in the asphalt setting up around the cattleguards on Friday, overall the project has gone smoothly so far.
While Forest engineers are confident that the work in that area will be completed by noon on Wednesday, there may be a need to extend the closure until 5 p.m. that day to complete the work. However, the road crew will try to accommodate area residents as much as they can.
After the paving at the junction is complete, road crews will start chip sealing the road.
The work is being done on 3 miles of the road heading south from Highway 140.
“This project on Fishhole Creek Road is our top priority this season,” Eklund said. “We appreciate the public’s patience, flexibility and assistance in maintain a safe project area for our neighbors and employees.”
Drivers on Fishhole Creek Road are asked to slow down, watch for equipment and personnel on the road, and to use caution in the area even when construction is not actively going on at night and during the weekends.
Those using Fishhole Creek Road to access the Forest are encouraged to take Highway 140 east to Quartz Mountain and the Fishhole Lake Recreation Area.
Until the chip seal is complete, and even in the days after, there will still be loose rocks and dirt. As on all Forest Roads, drivers should travel at appropriate speeds for the road surface and conditions, allow plenty of space between vehicles and watch for hazards.