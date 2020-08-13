BLY – Beginning tomorrow, there will be temporary road closures put in place on the Fremont-Winema National Forest Bly Ranger District for the Deer Creek culvert replacement project.
The project is located on Forest Road 3428 and Forest Road 3428014, which runs between Forest Roads 34 and 28.
Forest Road 3428 will be closed for this project from the junction with Forest Road 34 to the junction with Forest Road 2800047, as well as Forest Road 2428014 south of Road 3428 to the junction with Forest Road 3428040.
The closure is located just west of Happy Camp Campground. Signs are being placed at major intersections before the road closures to ensure plenty of space for large vehicles to turn around.
The temporary road closure is in place until September 30 or the project is completed, whichever occurs first. The public will be notified when the closure is lifted.
“We know this area is extremely popular locally, especially during hunting season,” said Engineering Staff Officer Aaron Eklund.
The culvert replacement is important for watershed health, habitat and passage for fish and aquatic species. It also improves road infrastructure and safety.
The work being done is a little different from other types of road construction work. The fish and aquatic species need to be cleared from the area before excavation and culvert removal can begin.
Violations of the closure order are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than 6 months or both.