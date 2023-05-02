It was a hike that offers some darn fine views of the Klamath River, but not much in the way of dam fine sights.

The dam we didn’t see from the trail was the John C. Boyle Dam. Located six miles downstream from Keno, the Boyle is one of the four Klamath River hydroelectric plants scheduled for removal. The first dam being removed is Copco 2, with its demolition planned to begin this summer while the Boyle, Copco 1 and Iron Gate are set for 2024.

Tags