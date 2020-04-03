The Recreational Trails Program is now accepting grant applications for the 2020 grant cycle, according to a news release.
The federally funded reimbursement grant program provides matching grants to construct, expand, or improve public trails for motorized and non-motorized use.
Grant funds are available for construction, heavy restoration, trailhead facilities, land or easement acquisitions, safety and education, trail assessment for accessibility or maintenance, and water trails.
Eligible applicants: local governments, park districts, state and federal agencies, Tribal governments, other public land managers, and nonprofits. Nonprofits must demonstrate partnership with a land manager and be registered as a nonprofit in Oregon for at least three years prior to the application date.
Eligible applicants should apply online at oprdgrants.org. Returning applicants should use their existing account to log in and complete the application. New applicants will need to request an account via the grants website.
Interested applicants must submit a letter of intent via the online system by April 30. The deadline for completed applications is June 15.
Contact the RTP grant coordinator if circumstances related to COVID-19 might impact the ability to meet these deadlines.
An elective webinar will be held April 8 to provide information on the program and how to navigate the application process. Register at register.gotowebinar.com/register/8839060142165623052.
The Recreational Trails Program is funded through the Federal Highway Administration and administered by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). Approximately $1.5 million in matching grants are available for 2020. Since 1993, the program has funded over 500 projects across Oregon.
More information about the program, including the grant manual, application instructions and program schedule, is at oregon.gov/oprd/GRA/Pages/GRA-rtp.aspx.
Questions can be directed to Jodi Bellefeuille, Recreational Trails Program coordinator, at jodi.bellefeuille@oregon.gov or 503-986-0716.