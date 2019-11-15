Sometimes it’s possible to take a different approach to solving a problem.
Case in point: Hans Kuhr wanted to find a different route to hike up Goosenest Mountain, the broad cinder cone that’s most often seen looking north while traveling on Highway 97 between Dorris and Weed. On a previous climb up Goosenest, the 8,271-foot mountain that some believe looks like a goose nest, he led two of us on an up-and-back trail from a well defined Klamath National Forest trailhead.
But after encountering extremely overgrown shrubs and brush on a narrow section of road that raked and scratched the paint on both sides of his car, Hans decided to literally start from scratch and devise a different approach for hiking up Goosenest. After studying maps and doing some reconnoitering, he came up with an alternate route. Although it includes some bumpy Forest Service roads, as he demonstrated to a group of Klamath Basin Outdoor Group hikers, his different approach solves the problem of avoiding the narrow, car gouging section of road.
Instead of following Klamath National Forest roads to the signed Goosenest Mountain Trailhead, Hans’ revised choice forks off Forest Road 45N30 to a quarry with spacious parking.
Dazzling approach
Better yet, the approach to Goosenest from the quarry dazzles. The traditional route follows a well-maintained trail that begins from Goosenest’s forested northeast side, gradually climbs and contours to its northwest side then zigzags to the summit. Hans’ alternate route heads up Goosenest’s south side, beginning for about a half-mile on a steady and steep climb that that sweeps along the mountain’s mostly barren southern flanks. It is, however, a well-earned thousand foot climb in less than a mile. Because most of the route follows exposed slopes, it provides frequent and stunning look-back views of snowy Mount Shasta plus neighboring peaks and valleys before reaching the junction at the summit crater.
Actually, from any angle Goosenest is a place of serene beauty. Its large crater is mostly hidden by trees and brush, but the panoramic views from overlooks along the trail that loops around the mountain are delicious, providing short- and long-distance treats, sights like The Whaleback, Black Butte, Castle Crags, Trinity Alps, Red Buttes, Mount Eddy, Mount McLoughlin and more. Adding to the pleasure are plentiful high elevation whitebark pines, some of them fantastically twisted into tortured forms by wind, rain and snow.
Less than a half-mile from the crater junction, from where we circled the caldera counter-clockwise, Goosenest’s high point — there is no classic summit peak — is marked with a hiker’s log. It’s a place to kick back to re-hydrate, eat lunch or a snack or, if it’s a warm day, soak in the sun.
The loop around the crater, a distance of about three-quarters of a mile, returns to the junction. Instead of retaking the steep route down the quarry we followed the Forest Service trail about 1-1/4 miles back to the signed Goosenest trailhead. Walking on roads isn’t a favorite pastime, but we happily passed the time following tree-shaded Forest Road 45N30 about 2-1/2 miles back to the quarry. It is possible to go directly back down to the quarry from the summit, but caution is advised because of its steepness and its many slip-and-slide ball-bearing sized rocks and pebbles. No matter which route is taken, hiking poles are advised.
Hans’ revised Goosenest loop route from the quarry covers about 5-1/2 miles, which proved not to be a wild goose hunt, is about a mile longer than the out-and-back distance from the trailhead off Forest Road 45N72Y.
Either way, the view from Goosenest’s summit crater is worth a gander.