Striped Seaperch

The copper-and-electric blue coloration of the striped seaperch make it one of Oregon’s most beautiful fishes.

 Luke Ovgard/CaughtOvgard

NEWPORT — As I considered an overpriced seafood meal at one of the many ocean-side restaurants in Newport’s bayfront, for once I let my wallet override my appetite. Instead of buying my seafood, I decided to catch it. At least, that’s what I planned on doing. In reality, I caught a dinky red Irish lord and lost my rig before realizing I’d left my saltwater tackle bag at home. Five hours away.

It wasn’t my finest hour.

