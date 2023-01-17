NEWPORT — As I considered an overpriced seafood meal at one of the many ocean-side restaurants in Newport’s bayfront, for once I let my wallet override my appetite. Instead of buying my seafood, I decided to catch it. At least, that’s what I planned on doing. In reality, I caught a dinky red Irish lord and lost my rig before realizing I’d left my saltwater tackle bag at home. Five hours away.
It wasn’t my finest hour.
Months passed, and I decided to give it another go. A friend mentioned that he’d fished some of the estuarine docks and caught a mess of striped surfperch, a misleading name given that the fish are technically seaperch and not found in the surf, but that’s beside the point.
He’d landed nearly a dozen fish in a few hours, and he swore it was worth a shot.
I had my doubts, but I decided to try.
It was cold, but the sun kept poking its face out from behind the ominous clouds and appeared to be winning the sky, so I took my chance.
Not far from sea lions, oceanside shops and the madding crowd, I ducked behind a dumpster filled with fish guts and tossed my line in the water. I was using a two-hook rig with an ounce of weight in the estuarine environment, and though I had to pay attention to the swirling currents, my choice seemed adequate.
On my first drop into the pilings, my hook dug into something: the piling. A muttered curse passed my lips as I wiggled it free and dropped in again. A quick tap-tap and then something feisty was pulling line and fighting for its life.
When my reel stopped singing, I brought a fat striped surfperch to the surface and pulled it straight up, praying the 15-pound braided line had as much integrity as the pilings.
Having only caught one striped surfperch at that point, I took a moment to admire its beauty. A striking two-tone copper body with iridescent blue stripes make this one of Oregon’s most exotic fish. It’s native but looks like it belongs in a massive tropical aquarium.
It weighed more than a pound and made a splash as I dropped it back into the water maybe 15 feet below. With almost no delay whatsoever, it darted back into the shadowy safety of the pilings.
Fish No. 2 felt as though it were pulling straight down, so it was no surprise when a fat sculpin showed its massive head. It was a relatively uncommon buffalo sculpin, so named for its massive “horns” that measure about the same size as the fish’s head.
The sculpin gave me an angry look as he inflated his body and stuck out his horns, and given his bad mood, I let him go.
Less than three hours in, I landed my seventh and final surfperch of the day. This one was big, and I knew it. It measured more than 14 inches long and tipped the scales at 1.72 pounds — just 0.03 pounds shy of the 1.75-pound world record.
The fish agreed to take a selfie with me before I tossed it back in to grow a little more.
I was flying high, having caught a few small rockfish, a tiny lingcod, a cabezon just an inch shy of the legal mark and my first two whitespotted greenlings but then I hooked into something that just fought differently.
It was at once a dead weight and a rolling, pulsating throb.
As it dove under the pilings, I feared my line would be abraded against the forgotten wood, but by leaning over the edge of the pier (probably too far), I was able to wrench it out.
The surface erupted as what appeared to be a snake did a death roll atop the water. My first thought was “wolf eel” as this fish fought similar to the freshwater eels I’d caught in New Zealand, but then in an instant, I knew.
No fish is as ugly, unique or underdiscussed as the monkeyface prickleback. While technically a fish and not an eel, it resembles an eel.
Some folks along the central California coast target them with a method called poke-poling, but this one had taken the shrimp on my high-low rig.
My pliers had broken, so I used my thumb and forefinger to try and unhook the gawking monstrosity.
Instantly, the searing pain of a shallow puncture wound shot through my thumb, and I realized its teeth must’ve been partially concealed behind its gums and larger than they appeared.
Cursing the ugly little creature but still secretly overjoyed to have caught it, I asked a couple walking by on the street to snap a picture for me. They obliged, and I set the only creature with a name as ugly as its appearance free.
I didn’t keep any of the 16 fish I landed that day, but with eight species of fish and two red rock crabs briefly coming ashore on the end of my line, it felt as if good luck had just been piled on me (pun always intended).