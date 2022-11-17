MILLTOWN, Ind. — A high traffic launch area for river rafting wouldn’t strike you as an elite fishery, but that’s exactly what a public park in a sleeping southern Indiana town just an hour west of Louisville, Ky., proved to be.

A friend had shared the location as a prime place to target a variety of darters, small fishes related to perch and walleye that are at once beautiful and charismatic. In my undying #SpeciesQuest to add new fishes to the photo collection, darters can’t help but beg for attention. There are an estimated 1,000 species of freshwater fish in North America, and more than one quarter of them are darters. An impressive stat in and of itself but more impressive considering they’re mostly concentrated in the eastern United States, with just a handful of species in Canada, fewer still in Mexico and none in the Caribbean or on the Yucatan Peninsula.


Tags

Recommended for you