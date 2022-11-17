MILLTOWN, Ind. — A high traffic launch area for river rafting wouldn’t strike you as an elite fishery, but that’s exactly what a public park in a sleeping southern Indiana town just an hour west of Louisville, Ky., proved to be.
A friend had shared the location as a prime place to target a variety of darters, small fishes related to perch and walleye that are at once beautiful and charismatic. In my undying #SpeciesQuest to add new fishes to the photo collection, darters can’t help but beg for attention. There are an estimated 1,000 species of freshwater fish in North America, and more than one quarter of them are darters. An impressive stat in and of itself but more impressive considering they’re mostly concentrated in the eastern United States, with just a handful of species in Canada, fewer still in Mexico and none in the Caribbean or on the Yucatan Peninsula.
With every trip back east, I can usually add a darter species or two. The current “Dartermaster” — Jarret Maurer of Indiana (@indianaspeciesfishing on Instagram) — has caught and released more than 100 darter species, more than double the 45 I’ve landed.
I’ve always found better success while night fishing, which has accounted for the overwhelming majority of all of my micro species since I first caught a trio of sculpins in December of 2017 under a bright winter moon and became forever hooked on microfishing. During the summer, days are long and nights begin too late to let you fish every night and still be functional, so I’m forced to chase them by day.
I arrived nearly at dawn to find a mostly empty grassy lot used for parking that was filling up with a trickle of rafters and swimmers and made a beeline for the boat ramp, figuring it would be swarming with yokels before too long. The heavy shade on the water made sighting the finger-sized fish difficult, so I was forced upriver into the weedy margins of the river basking in the morning sun. Once I found my first darter, I keyed in on their behavior and caught several more.
All were rainbow darters, Etheostoma caeruleum, the most widespread species in the United States. I’d caught rainbows before, but never any so vibrant and beautiful. Spawning males (like the males of most species of fish) light up during the spawning season to attract mates. The vibrant blue and red and orange splashes of color on a muted, earthy backdrop made catching these fish almost as exciting as if they were a new species.
Alas, it was the fantail darter, Etheostoma flabellare, and its more muted brown, black and orange colors that proved to be one of the new darters I was promised at that location.
Darters and shiners and sunfish all came out to play, but it wasn’t until I saw a smallmouth bass dart out from the rocks to try and hit one of those sunfish struggling at the end of my line that the day got really interesting.
Circle of life
As an Oregonian, using live fish as bait is almost unfathomable. It’s illegal in most waters west of the Mississippi and north of the 35th Parallel, but across the Midwest and South, it’s an essential tactic.
While my tenkara rod is reserved for micros, I had a medium-light rod with me in case I saw anything exciting. Big smallies were exciting. I tied on a fluorocarbon leader that terminated with a 1/0 circle hook. I attached one of longear sunfish I kept catching, acknowledging to myself that longears are almost too beautiful to use as bait. Any moral apprehension vanished as my rod bent over, and I traded a small longear for a 3-pound smallmouth. As a very underachieving bass angler, this was my largest smallie at the time, and I was ecstatic. I figured I’d just caught the local river monster, but threw out another longear and repeated the process. This time, the smallie was over three pounds.
The longears caught on to me, and I struggled to catch another small enough to use as bait. Those from 2 to 4 inches were ideal, but I kept catching 6-plus-inchers. Finally, I opted for a beefy 5-inch longear and hoped for the best. What was likely a large catfish pulled my bait into the rocks and stole the bait. I pulled back a bare hook and tried again.
I sent another large longear into the depths at the base of the dam. Seconds later, I pulled in a third and final smallie, bringing my three-fish total to more than 10 pounds that day.
This longear was barely hooked, so I turned it loose, and it swam powerfully into a rockpile, presumably to fight another day.
By this point, the sun was high, and I had other stops to make, so I packed up my gear, dodged some rafters and made my way back to a now entirely full parking lot, with both a new species and some new personal bests to show for it.