HART MOUNTAIN – The hike up DeGarmo Canyon isn’t daringly daunting.
The distance from the upper parking area to the refreshingly scenic, 35-foot waterfall is only about three-quarters of a mile. But, because the trail is sometimes faint and slippery, and because of its ups and downs, it seems longer.
The trail begins near the bottom of DeGarmo Canyon. It’s one of a series of gorges carved along the western flanks of the Hart Mountain, a massive fault block that abruptly rises 3,000 feet above the Warner Valley and Plush, a cozy ranching community that’s the closest place to buy a snack, beverage or fill-up the gas tank.
Located within the Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge, DeGarmo Canyon in warmer months is colored with a Crayola box assortment of wildflowers — penstemon, delphinium, paintbrush, iris and more. On previous hikes up its narrow slot canyon I’ve seen sky-soaring red-tailed hawks and bald eagles, herds of hardy mule deer and, less often but even more wow-inducing California bighorn sheep.
The attraction of the short hike is DeGarmo Creek’s tumbling 35-foot waterfalls that tumbles over a mossy basalt cliff. It’s a surprising, picturesque waterfall that seems delightfully but welcomingly out-of-place in Hart Mountain’s high desert environment. I’d visited the falls several times on earlier out-and-back treks and, after arranging a car shuttle, on more challenging one-way hikes from the Hot Springs Campground.
But this mild winter outing offered something different. The usually rushing falls were quieter than usual — nearly silent because large sections were frozen in place in elongated, textured, snowy clumps and — on its fringes — icy needles.
How long the falls will remain at least semi-frozen is uncertain. But because the falls are at an elevation of about 5,300-feet and shaded by canyon walls, who knows. It’s worth seeing for yourself.
Frozen falls or not, hiking DeGarmo Canyon in any season is a delight. Be forewarned that the drive to the parking area is more challenging than the hike. From the main road — and watch carefully for the easy-to-miss “DeGarmo Canyon” sign — it’s a very bumpy mile to the parking area where the faint trail begins. For those without high-clearance 4-wheel drive vehicles, it’s safer to walk the last half-mile.
The trail enters the red rock canyon’s narrow inner gorge, quickly arriving at a stream crossing above a small waterfall. When the water flow is low, it’s possible to step across. But the safer, recommended route involves staying along the south bank, scrambling upstream over and around rocks, sagebrush and willows for another 50 yards to a safer crossing. Once across, scramble up a steep, semi-defined trail that clambers above the creek over and around loose talus, scree and rocks.
The vistas open with expansive views of red-tinged basalt rims and outcrops, many speckled and colored in tones of orange and green lichen.
For a reward, after soaking in DeGarmo Canyon’s scenery, head to the refuge’s Hot Springs for another kind of soaking, immersing in the hot springs muscle-soothing 100-degree waters.