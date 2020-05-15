Paddling the Wood River

It began with an array of birds. Yellow-headed blackbirds flittering in the cattails. Canada geese, some flapping overhead or across our watery trail, others hidden in trees and bushes lining the Wood River honking like angry motorists in snarled traffic. Egrets, often as still and as soundless as statues until they lifted from the water, their wings sounding like shuffling playing cards.
Some say the songs of yellow-headed blackbirds – a hoarse, harsh scraping — are the worst of any North American birds, but it was music to our ears on this cloudless, sunny day.
Seven of us were paddling kayaks from the boat docks at Petric Park, a Klamath County park between Modoc Point and Chiloquin, to the Wood River and Agency Lake. I was part of an outing led by Mark Cobb, owner of Sky Lakes Wilderness Adventures. Instead of hauling my own kayak, I used one from his fleet that he offers on various guided trips.
On the short paddle from Petric Park to and past the nearby Wood River Wetlands parking area/boat launch, the riverside marshes were alive with the cacophony of sounds, some coming from wetlands lush with tall cattails, mix of willows and bushes and leafy clusters of not yet blooming wocus lilies.
Tucked in an inlet alongside the main channel was a beaver dam. As I paddled over to get a closer view, Mark hollered at me to stop, explaining that beavers sometimes will attack if they fear they’re being threatened. I heeded his warning.
Less threatening were western pond turtles enjoying the sun while perched side-by-side on a log poking out of the water. They’re easy to miss because their dull olive shells naturally blend in with the surroundings. We purposely avoided paddling too close, content to watch as they basked in the sun.
As we paddled under a Wood River Wetlands bridge, the flocks of yellow-headed blackbirds disappeared, seemingly transformed into red-winged blackbirds. They’re known for songs sometimes described as “conk-la-ree,” a short, abrupt note that becomes a musical trill.
The trills became thrills as we neared Agency Lake, the northern arm of Upper Klamath Lake. The Wood River serves as the primary inflow for the lake, which spans 9,000 acres. It seemed like that entire body of water was unveiled before us as the Wood softly became the lake. Although snowfall has been far below average, the scene before us included still snow-covered peaks of the Southern Oregon Cascades – Mount McLoughlin, Pelican Butte, Luther, Mountain, Devils Peak, Goose Egg, Goose Nest in the Sky Lakes Wilderness and Mount Scott in Crater Lake National Park.
Instead of simply doubling back we paddled north along the marshes of Agency Lake enjoying the panorama of sights, including some distant pelicans. Further out were fishermen on a motorboat – the lake is known for its trout. Too quickly we angled away from the lake, veering through marshes back onto the Wood River.
The paddle back upstream past the Wood River Wetlands launch area toward Petric was easy. Unlike upper sections of the Wood River where the water flows quickly, especially in spring and early summer, this section is known for its lazy flows. It’s an easy paddle suitable for first-time and beginner kayakers.
Not eager to return too soon, our splintered group – with Mark always watching from the rear – chose our own routes. Some headed directly along the main channel, others of us paddled from side-to-side, sometimes staying close to shore or slicing alongside the marshy side.
Too soon we were back at Petric Park, mentally planning for another trip.
For information on Sky Lakes Wilderness Adventures, which offers guided kayak, bicycle, kayak fishing, backpacking and seasonal snowshoe trips, visit their website at https://skylakewild.com. Or call 541-891-0435.