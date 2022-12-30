PROVO, Utah — Déjà vu chilled me, despite the dry heat of altitude.
Marooned more than 700 miles from home, I nonetheless experienced a generous calm, the type typically paired only with familiarity of surroundings.
Past the main marina buzzing with boats, I drove cautiously down the bumpy gravel spit past parked cars and trucks of all shapes and sizes, finally arriving at the jump-off point of the central jetty.
The ashen milky water was curiously devoid of cereal, pooling in the asymmetrical and jagged rim of white-capped mountains, choking out the light as the sun retreated behind the horizon. It was early evening, and the cacophony of cicadas, birds and boats followed the metronome of the gentle waves, pounding softly against the broken shoreline in the background of the frantic tune.
It could’ve been any lake in the rugged intermountain west, but the massive lake was fenced in by the imaginary lines we call borders within its namesake state: Utah.
Shotgun approach
Utah Lake was unique, and I’d chosen it because it offered three species I’d never captured at that time in 2017: channel catfish, walleye and white bass.
Its opaque waters also contain common carp, largemouth bass, bullhead catfish and a handful of native species, but none of these fish were on my radar.
I climbed out of my newly-acquired midsize SUV, a Toyota RAV4. With less than 80,000 miles, the 2009 model remains the newest and lowest-mileage car I’ve ever owned. Now, some six years and 150,000-plus miles later, it’s still going strong.
As my hot mom car rolled into a parking lot choked with Ford, Dodge and Chevy Compensators, I got a few bemused looks. I looked equal parts tourist and soccer mom as my flip-flops established a thump-smack cadence on the gravel below.
I walked to the water’s edge.
When targeting one species in particular, I typically use the best lure for that specific fish. When aiming for a variety of species, as I was that night, I usually take the shotgun approach. Worms, crappie jigs, metallic spinners or small minnowbaits (i.e., Rapalas) appeal to multiple species at once and are great options for the indiscriminate angler.
With one pole, I threw on a “crappie rig” with a half-ounce weight and two single No. 6 hooks spaced about six inches apart. I put half of a nightcrawler on one hook and a whole, inflated nightcrawler on the other to appeal to fish in different parts of the water column.
The other pole came out of the gate with a chartreuse crappie jig. Less than 10 seconds after tying on my crappie jig, the tip of my bait pole started dancing, and it was game on.
Surprise party
The beauties of fishing in cloudy water with worms are twofold: (1) you can catch almost anything and, (2) you don’t know what you’ve caught until you’ve nearly landed it.
The mystery fish fought like a bluegill: flitter-flitter-turn-pull.
As I finally got it close to the shore, the green and white flash made me beam ear to ear. It was my first white bass.
I’d never fished in a location with white bass before, but I’ve spent more time than I care to admit chasing hybrid bass (white bass x striped bass) with limited success, and this felt like a respectable consolation prize.
One quick photo op later, and it was swimming back to its school, albeit with some … extracurricular education.
I continued casting my jig to no avail; the bait pole standing sentry between rocks.
When my bait pole bent again, I landed a slightly larger white bass and doubled down on bait fishing.
More than a dozen anglers were fishing the jetty — two from a boat. Apart from the boat, none of the others had caught anything in the 15 minutes or so my line had been soaking, but I noticed the boat anglers were consistently catching fish by hugging the far shore and fishing in and around the large rocks framing the lakeshore. I upped the size of my weight and tossed out to the opposite bank.
Nearly 10 minutes of pregnant silence passed before the rod I’d just thrown out doubled over, and I was excited. The fish fought like a carp, running side-to-side and evidencing raw strength and moderate speed. There was a bush right in front of me, and three times the fish tried to wrap my line around it.
As the fight neared five minutes, I got the fish close enough to see it was a respectable channel cat. I lipped it, immediately feeling the rough power of its jaws, and landed the five-and-three-quarter-pound, 25-inch beast that was not a trophy but certainly larger than any of the bullheads I’d ever captured.
Another photo of the gloriously ugly beast, and it returned to the murky depths.
One more white bass obliged me before I caught what looked like a toothier, oversized yellow perch. It was a walleye — another first for me.
Walleye would love to have captured a monster, it was “eating size”, and I’d have kept it to test its highly-esteemed flesh had I not been traveling cross-country.
Almost in-step with the darkness, fireworks began to backlight the mountains, providing a striking visual sublimity to an already great evening. The display was not for the New Year but for Independence Day.
I ended with a white bass double, bringing me to four total bass, two channel cats and the sole walleye, bringing my lifetime species total at the time to 92 and justifying the three-hour detour to Provo from my motel in downtown Salt Lake City. That was my first real “species” stop on what would become an annual fishing trip to pile up species.
Amazing how much it changed my life.
