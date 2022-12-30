White Bass

Though not a terribly glamorous fish, the white bass is a popular food and sport fish across its native range but has been widely introduced in Utah and Arizona, where it thrives.

 Luke Ovgard/CaughtOvgard

PROVO, Utah — Déjà vu chilled me, despite the dry heat of altitude.

Marooned more than 700 miles from home, I nonetheless experienced a generous calm, the type typically paired only with familiarity of surroundings.

