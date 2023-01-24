At the end of 2016, Spotify launched its “Spotify Wrapped” infographics. They weren’t the first infographics ever used commercially (magazines began pioneering modern data visualization as early as the mid-1990s), but Spotify was the first to do it so effectively. Sure, pie charts and bar graphs have been around forever, but these are not infographics. Infographics take these forms of data visualization to the next level, adding thematic elements specific to the industry, brand or data being shared to reinforce branding and make the data more palatable. The music streaming giant’s intent was to show a user’s individual consumption habits while giving those users a graphical, easy-to-digest medium they could readily share on social media. Users of Apple Music and other rival music streaming services and the dinosaurs who still got most of their music from radio or CDs or even purchased digital songs individually were left on the outside looking in. New users signed up in droves, as Spotify Wrapped led to an ever larger chunk of market share for its innovative company. Of course, many competitors have since created knockoffs of their own, but it was too little, too late. Using figures from Q1 of 2022, Spotify’s 406 million users represent a staggering market share that is nearly twice as much as those of Apple Music (78 million), Amazon Music (55 million), China’s Tencent Music (55 million) and YouTube Music (50 millions) combined. Spotify Wrapped wasn’t the only reason for this outsized growth, but the timeline creates an undeniable correlation: when Spotify launched Wrapped in Q4 of 2016, it did so to 123 million users. The Q4 2022 release of Wrapped reached a Spotify user base just shy of 500 million — a fourfold increase, according to a report published by indirect Spotify competitor, SiriusXM. Why was Spotify Wrapped so successful? Simple: people love visuals. You’d need to be stalker-level obsessed with someone to read a bulleted list of which song they listened to the most, how many artists they sampled and everything else included in the Spotify Wrapped infographics, but when something is baked into a visual medium — especially data — its appeal increases exponentially. Whether the data rendered graphically is music consumed, calories burned, steps taken, social media followers gained, points scored in a basketball season or even fish caught by an intrepid angler, it makes the data that much more palatable. I followed that Spotify Wrapped innovation by creating my own personalized infographics to reflect my fishing experiences in 2017, which I christened the CaughtOvgard Finfographics. Effective infographics don’t need a ton of context to tell a story, so I’ll let you decide whether my sixth annual Finfographics do the job. Hopefully, like Spotify Wrapped, these themed infographics drive more readers to my column by causing you to sign up for my Patreon at www.patreon.com/CaughtOvgard for as little as $1 per month. If you don’t want to subscribe, that’s fine. Just enjoy the majesty of these Finfographics and be glad I didn’t call them CaughtOvgard Wrapped. Sign up for every single CaughtOvgard column at www.patreon.com/CaughtOvgard. Read more for free at caughtovgard.com; Follow on Instagram and Fishbrain @lukeovgard; Contact luke.ovgard@gmail.com . Thank you for your continued support of local journalism.
