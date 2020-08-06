Oregon fishing businesses can seek relief for COVID-19 impactsSALEM — Oregon’s application period for potential assistance for COVID-19 impacts to fishing-related businesses is now open and extends through Sept. 8.
Background information, eligibility requirements and application materials can be found on the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission website https://www.psmfc.org/ All applications must be completed, signed and mailed to the PSMFC with a postmark no later than the Sept. 8 deadline.
Fishing businesses are a vital part of Oregon’s economic and cultural health, and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a serious toll on these businesses and the communities they support. Consistent with Section 12005 of the federal CARES Act, NOAA Fisheries allocated nearly $16 million to eligible Oregon businesses participating in marine and/or anadromous fisheries.
An additional $2.5 million of state CARES Act relief funds were distributed by the Oregon Department of Administrative Services to PSMFC for support. Eligibility and claims for these funds will generally follow the same requirements and timelines as the $16 million.
Body found in Mount Rainier National ParkASHFORD, Wash. (AP) — A body found in Mount Rainier National Park is believed to be a hiker who went missing in June, park officials said.
KOMO reports the man’s body was found Monday in an off-trail drainage near Paradise, and is believed to be that of Talal Sabbagh. The 27-year-old had planned to hike around Paradise on June 21 but never returned.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will make the final official identification of the body, which has been recovered by park rangers.
Park rangers are continuing to search for a second missing hiker, Vincent Djie, 25, who vanished around June 19 while hiking near Longmire.