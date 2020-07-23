Grants Pass — The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest announced Wednesday the selection of a new District Ranger for the Wild Rivers Ranger District in Josephine County.
Scott Blower, who will report to his new position on August 2, has worked as a civil engineer with the forest since 2007.
Following his graduation from Oregon Tech with an engineering degree, Blower spent half of his career working across Oregon for the Federal Highway Administration managing large construction projects for many of the national forests within Oregon, including projects at Crater Lake and Oregon Caves.
“I’ve been a Josephine County resident for 46 years, and I’ve camped, hunted, fished and rafted within the Wild Rivers District. I have some great memories camping as a Boy Scout at Baby Foot Lake fishing with only a stick and a worm,” said Blower. “I’m excited to lead a district of great employees through some very unique times, and I look forward to helping them to new heights in their careers and district management. I also look forward to creating new relationships throughout the valley to restore the district to a resilient landscape for us to use and enjoy for many generations.”