Oregon Caves Visitor Center and Illinois Valley Visitor Center reopened June 15. Cave tours remain closed. Park Rangers will offer 20-minute talks throughout the day at the cave entrance. Nature walks will be offered periodically, dates and times posted at: www.nps.gov/orca. All surface areas of the park including hiking trails are open. Visitor center operations and ranger activities will adhere to the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing. Appropriate social distancing will be observed in all activities.
The Oregon Caves Visitor Center at the park offers an exhibit about the caves and has staff available who are knowledgeable about the resources of the park. The Illinois Valley Visitor Center in Cave Junction offers information about the park, and also about the surrounding US Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands in the Illinois Valley. Both visitor centers feature Oregon Caves Natural History Association bookstores, offering books and other items relating to the park, region, and National Park Servic
Twenty-minute cave entrance ranger talks and one-hour ranger-led nature walks will be offered June 15 – July 12, and thereafter if tours remain closed. All programs will begin at the Oregon Caves Visitor Center. Appropriate social distancing will be observed at all times. Schedule may change if warranted by any new COVID-19 guidance.
Schedule:
Cave Entrance Talks: Daily 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and on demand if staff is available.
Nature Walks: Every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 9; and Sunday July 12.
Forest Bathing Hike: Saturday, July 11, at 9:30 a.m.. Length to be determined.
Names and topics of ranger led nature walks will be available soon at: www.nps.gov/orca.
Cave tours are currently suspended. The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations, including cave tours, and provide updates on our website and social media channels.
Contact the park at the Illinois Valley Visitor Center between daily 9:00 and 4:00: 541-592-4076.
The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations. [insert any contact information if public tickets/refunds or other information is necessary to be provided].
Further park operations information will be posted on the Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve website: www.nps.gov/orca.