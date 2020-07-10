Ranger-led nature hikes and outreach presentations are being offered at Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve through August 2. Cave tours, however, remain closed.
At all programs, park staff emphasize “appropriate social distancing, in adherence to the latest novel coronavirus (COVID-19) health guidance will be observed at all events. Please bring a mask to all events. Events are subject to change due to current health guidance,” according to a press release.
This weekend will feature a Saturday geology and wildflower exploration of the Bigelow meadows and peak of Mount Elijah, “forest bathing” hikes on the Cliff Nature Trail, and a Cliff Nature Trail botany hike. Set for Thursday, July 16, is a presentation in Grants Pass about the wonderfully complex geology of the region.
More activities being offered through August 2 are listed in the attached schedule, including a program in Grants Pass about the Oregon Cave Chateau’s one-of-a-kind Monterrey furniture, and another about caves of the world.
A list of events is attached and available at the park website: www.nps.gov/orca, or by visiting the park’s Facebook page. For information call: 541-592-4076 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All surface areas of the park remain open for hiking and other uses. The Oregon Caves Visitor Center and the Illinois Valley Visitor Center are open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.