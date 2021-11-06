On the road through Montana and Washington

I arrived at midnight on my birthday: September 16, 2021. A flight between Medford and Glacier International Airport in Montana — my son Steen and his girlfriend Alex Hart picked me up.
I was ecstatic to be in Montana again, especially spending time with my beloved son who I had not seen in months. I was happy, too, to be away from the wildfire smoke that had plagued us all summer.
I flew to Montana on a one-way ticket, as a dear friend of mine was donating a kidney to a friend of hers in a University of Washington Medical Center operation.
I had committed myself to care for her upon her hospital release. At the end of the first week with my son, a date for the operation was set for Oct. 6, so I booked a one-way from Montana to Seattle. In the meantime, my brother-in-law Rob Crawford decided to join my son Steen and I in Montana for some fly fishing and explorations.
Montana autumn
In my first outing to Glacier, I had the pleasure — and trepidation — of photographing a grizzly close up. Before the sighting, I was getting ready to pull out from a tight one vehicle rest stop on the Going to the Sun Road.
Out of nowhere, the grizz came strolling down the road, straight toward me. I stopped, grabbed a few shots and quickly slipped into my vehicle. The brown-cinnamon bear climbed onto the rock highway retaining wall and started walked directly toward me. I took a number of photos as it literally came up to my passenger door, then exited over the wall. Whew! Wildness. Beauty. Poetry.
Glad that I had the protection of my wheels though. Later I would photograph two Rocky Mountain goats and a pair of bighorn sheep — the first time in my life that I’ve seen them together.
It was a bluebird early autumn Montana day when Rob arrived. Big hugs were shared, then we led Rob to his accommodations for a week: Columbia Mountain Cabins outside Columbia Falls, a true Montana rustic cabin experience. Wild deer and turkey roam the property, and an occasional bear is seen. Rob unpacked his rental car, then joined us in Steen’s rig. We headed to Glacier with a brief stop at Glacier Distillery in Coram, a five-star stopover for sure. We tasted a few of their excellent spirits and headed to the park, our first stop at Apgar Village with mesmerizing views of McDonald Lake and several peaks of GNP. We had a bite to eat. All of us got a kick out of business signs “cocktail to go.” Yes, I did oblige with one, as I was a non-driving passenger.
“I had no idea about the immensity of this scenery,” remarked Rob, as we drove the Going to the Sun Road all the way to Logan Pass and beyond. It was dark when we dropped Rob off.
Rob joined us for breakfast the following day, then he and I ventured off to Flathead Lake, Polson, Ronan, and Jocko River on the edge of the National Bison Range. We met Shay Whitworth, a First American member of the Flathead Tribe. Generous of knowledge and stories, Shay recommended some places to explore. A few days later, we went back and successfully fly fished the picturesque Jocko, catching several rainbow and brown trout. We also photographed a large bison bull.
Rivers to Run
Montana is famous for its fishing and rafting rivers. We experienced three: the main stem Flathead, the Middle Fork of the Flathead, and the Missouri River. Steen’s dear friend and former roommate Peter O’Hearn took Rob and I on a fly fishing float of the Flathead — a magical and perfect autumn day as we floated and fly fished from Columbia Falls to Kalispell. Two days later dear friends and veteran river rafters/former guides Mary and Dennis took us (along with their son Shawn) on an equally unforgettable float of the Middle Fork.
Steen joined the two of us, along with Steen’s Cafe Kandahar owner/executive chef Andy Blanton, for several days on the fabled Missouri River outside Wolf Creek. We had two days of fly fish floating the river and one day of wading. It was joyous and unforgettable, especially fishing with such fly patterns as the Kelly Gallop Sex Dungeon. During our last day, Steen and I waded an isolated section of the river together and both of us caught and released memorable big bodied rainbows. Mine took me to the backing before I was finally able to land it. It was a father-son fishing day never to be forgotten in this land of a River Runs Through It.
The day we fished the Jocko River, Rob and I stopped by the extraordinary www.ninepipesmuseum.org, between Ronan and Saint Ignatius. Rob spent some time with the museum founders and traced some potentials on his family’s area history, including his granddad Alphonse who worked in the area as a government surveyor in and around 1909. The museum is chock-full of area and Montana history.
Washington State autumn — and a kidney donation
It was hard to leave Montana as the tamaracks were just beginning to change. Autumn was nearing its zenith. But some things are more important than landscapes that you love during your favorite season of the year.
A friend’s remarkable decision to share a kidney to help a friend extend her life and to make her life better (for three years she had been on dialysis 10 hours every day) is certainly an exception. The surgery went perfectly and both the donor and recipient are doing extremely well. I stayed at Marriott’s Residency Inn in Seattle’s University District for a week, walking to and from the hospital, paying both patients a visit.
Strolling through the University of Washington campus in autumn is a delight to the eyes as autumn colors in the deciduous trees pulsed against the background of evergreen trees.
Below the hospital, I ventured along the walking and hiking paths of Portage Bay which is part of Union and Washington lakes. The sumac trees were stunning with orange marmalade and pomegranate hues. Yachts, sailboats, fishing boats, paddle-wheel tour boats and the rowing crews from the University of Washington passed through Portage to my delight, under the backdrop of bright sunshine and broken white sheet clouds. The Agua Verde Cafe, a floor above the Agua Verde Paddle Club became a favorite stopover for Mexican food and drink, as well as soothing views. Sunday, after the surgery, a group of a dozen small white mainsail mast boats quietly slipped into the bay and like a ballet, with a gentle wind circled among them — reminding me of damselflies that I have seen on summer trout streams.
The kidney recipient Estella’s sis Lisa invited me to join them at an NFL game, the Seattle Seahawks against the LA Rams. With Lisa, I took the Sound Transit Light Rail to Lumen Park. It was exciting to say the least. COVID mask protocol was in place and one had to show that they had been vaccinated to attend. I always keep my Johnson & Johnson in my wallet. After the game, heading back to the room on the light rail, I felt like that I was on a subway in Tokyo with wall to wall people. A COVID petri dish!
Travels from Olympia, including Mt. Ranier
While my cousin (the kidney donor) convalesced, we made several day adventure excursions which included hikes upwards to five miles (doctor’s orders to walk and hike!). We explored the wonderful Olympia Port harbor area (Anthony’s Hearthfire is a must for food, drink and view), Washington’s Capitol building and grounds, nearby Boston Harbor, the enchanting Point Defiance Park outside Tacoma, downtown Tacoma, and a day trip to Mount Rainier. The dahlia and rose gardens at Point Defiance are world class, not to be missed. The waterfront area between Tacoma and Point Defiance is invigorating and charming, and a great place to consume fresh seafood. Some recommended stops: Ram Restaurant and Brewery, Harbor Lights, Duke’s Seafood, The Lobster Shop and to purchase fresh fish, the highly recommended Northern Fish Company and Olympia Seafood.
A great day trip from Olympia is to the picturesque small community of Boston Harbor. We walked the charming wooden boat docks, relaxed on their benches with splendid views, had lunch on the cafe’s patio and enjoyed several hours of autumn repose.