FISHING UPDATES
With the onset of some fall-like weather — rain and cooler temperatures — trout fishing should pick up in most locations. As we move into fall, trout will move from the deeper, cooler waters to shallower areas near shore. Here the water will warm enough for plants and insects to continue growing and hatching, providing good foraging for trout.
Bass and other warmwater fishing should be continue to be good into October, but anglers should expect the cooler water temperature to slow the bite.
Trout fishing on most rivers and streams closes Oct. 31. This will be your last full weekend to target cutthroat.
• Diamond Lake is back open after the fire closure. Anglers are still catching plenty of trout.
• Fish Lake Marina’s boat ramp is accessible again. Drift boats should be able to launch here, but other boats will still have issues launching. Look for the ramp to get more accessible with this weekend’s rain. Fish Lake recently received it’s fall trophy trout stocking.
• Fall Chinook fishing in the Umpqua has been decent and bass fishing is staying strong, but bass are becoming a little more finicky.
• The Rogue River and tributaries above Lost Creek Reservoir are open year-round. Anglers may see increased pressure for camp sites and such in the next week or two with elk season underway. Trout were stocked weekly from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Target calmer pools and pocket water for resting trout. Stocking sites are from Woodruff Bridge all the way upstream to Minnehaha Creek. Trout limits here are 5 trout per day, only 1 over 20 inches, and bait is allowed.
• The artificial fly only season is still in effect on the Rogue through the end of October from Fishers Ferry upstream to the hatchery. The cold stream temps and lack of freshets with no foreseeable rain on the horizon has summer steelhead pretty locked down. If you find a pod of fish, they will likely be in the same vicinity until some moisture brings the river up. Bait is not allowed until Nov. 1, when it is allowed again upstream of Shady Cove boat ramp to the hatchery.
Klamath County big game hunting
Cascade elk: Season runs Oct.12-18. Seek areas away from roads encroaching on the wilderness to increase opportunities of finding elk. The Keno unit has healthy elk numbers distributed throughout.
Fall black bear: Bears can be found throughout the county with prospects best in the Cascades or in the Interstate Units.
Cougar hunting is open. Populations are healthy and distributed throughout the district in any area with a big game prey base.
Coyote hunting opportunities are available throughout the district.
Ground squirrel hunting is best on sunny days. Best prospects are in pasture and hay fields. Be sure to ask permission before entering private land.
Bird hunting
Quail (mountain and California): Season opened Oct. 10 for Klamath County.
Mourning dove: Best prospects are near agricultural areas and water. Be sure of your identification before you hunt these birds which are smaller and darker than the Eurasian collared dove.
Forest grouse: Best prospects are in the Cascade Mountains for both blue and ruffed grouse, although there are fair numbers of blue grouse in forested habitat in eastern Klamath County. Hunters are asked to provide a wing and tail from each grouse harvested and drop them off at the Klamath District Office on Miller Island Road.
Eurasian collared-doves: There are lots of opportunities to hunt these non-native game birds. Season is open year-round with no bag limit restrictions.