Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Biologist Tom Collom will be the featured speaker during the Tuesday, Feb. 11 meeting of the High Desert Trail Riders – Back Country Horsemen meeting, according to a news release.
The meetings are held monthly on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Waffle Hut Eatery (106 Main St., Klamath Falls), featuring a social hour from 6-7 p.m. and club discussions from 7-9 p.m.
Collom graduated from Bonanza High School in 1981and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Wildlife Management from Oregon State University. Collom will address the topic, “Living with Predators” and plans for an informal and informative question-and-answer follow-up. Collom dubs his talk, “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Critters” and is very interested in what people want to know. Collom described his work as having no timelines, and sometimes no weekends.
“If you get a call on a ‘wolf kill on cattle’ on a weekend, that’s where you go,” said Collom. “(If I) need to deal with a cougar in the middle of the night – no problem.”
The High Desert Trail Riders – Back Country Horsemen invite anyone with an interest or concern for wolves, cougars, bears, coyotes and more to join the meeting. Collom noted that the presentation is kid-friendly, despite being at an elevated level, as he has found that children have a natural interest in predatory animals. Waffle Hut is also accommodating children for the event with a half-off offer for kid sized meals.
High Desert Trail Riders goal is to educate, encourage and solicit active participation in the wise use of the back country resource by hors and the general public commensurate with regional heritage. The general public is encouraged to attend meetings.
For more information call 541-798-5005 or visit www.hdtrbch.org.