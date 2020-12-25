There are at least two versions of how the Big Nasty, a trail in Lava Beds National Monument, got its name.
The most common says that the trail, a 2-mile loop hike that isn’t really nasty, crosses some brush-covered lava flows and some unknown person called the trek “big” and “nasty.”
Another version says the trail was so dubbed because firefighters combating a forest fire in the early 2000s were challenged because of the “big” and “nasty” terrain and brush. The trail was then built as part of the firefighting effort and dubbed the Big Nasty.
Sections of the trail, which leaves from the parking lot/trailhead at Mammoth Crater, are mildly challenging because it goes through or alongside brush-covered lava flows and sometimes chunky lava. But much of the trail ambles through forests with towering ponderosa pines and at frequent openings offers sweeping views of near and distant peaks. Depending on the vantage, sightings include a series of buttes — Island, Eagle Nest, Bearpaw, Schonchin and Hippo — along with the distant, snow-topped pyramid of Mount McLoughlin. Visible, too, are the Callahan and Schonchin lava flows and the waters of Tule Lake.
On our hike, coatings of winter snow added to the mood, with fields of snow-dappled trees creating a peaceful atmosphere. Frequent stops were made to inspect footprints in the snow, mostly rabbits and other small critters. Then — surprise! — large prints that others insisted were black bears. Along one section obvious bear tracks were along the trail, tracks that suddenly angled 45 degrees into dense stands of trees and brush. Where had Mr. Bear gone? How much earlier had it made its still very impressionable tracks? As some speculated the tracks were relatively fresh, others began to chatter loudly, just in case.
We were working our way from the Mammoth Crater trailhead, our starting point and the source of many of Lava Beds National Monument’s massive lava flows. According to geologists, about 30,000 years ago multiple basaltic eruptions from what is now Mammoth’s mammoth crater created many of the park’s lava tubes.
But, as planned, the starting point wouldn’t be our ending point. Near where the trail loops back to its beginning, Diane Barrick used her GPS to work our way east, with a goal of reaching the Heppe Cave Trail.
Shortly after weaving cross-country around and through openings in the often thick vegetation and down slippery, semi snow-covered slops came our first surprise: another large, deep, snow-dappled crater.
It’s not as large as Mammoth, but impressive. That was just the beginning. Within minutes we gazed at the depths of another crater, this one with Hippo Butte as a backdrop. Like the one seen earlier, there were no signs indicating that it has a name. Incredible. And, again just a short bushwhack away, a third crater, again deep, broad and steep-sided like the two previous.
But, as TV adds often shout: “Wait! There’s more!” A sign near the beginning of a snowy, rocky trail urged caution when descending into the passage that, from a distance, disappeared into a rabbit-hole sized cavern. But the signs offers no information on the cave’s name. We had reached what for most hikers is the ending point of the Heppe Cave Trail. It looked tempting, but I was the only one with a headlamp and the others were content to view from above the rocky rubble.
The big surprise came just a short distance further — yet another crater — one wider and shallower, notable by a broad opening underneath the basalt bridge. From the crater’s ridge we could see what looked like a pool of water. Like other ice caves, temperatures have been too mild to create ice.
In less than a half-mile we reached the Heppe Cave Trailhead parking area, then followed the Medicine Lake trail another half-mile or so to the Mammoth Crater parking area.
Nasty? Nope. Our Big Nasty cross-country bushwhack to the Heppe Cave Trail proved richly rewarding, with nearly as many surprises as the gifts under this morning’s Christmas tree.