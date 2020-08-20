Just as unique as the biodiversity of Southern Oregon, so is the newly released “Bumble Bees of Southwest Oregon” guidebook, published by the Vesper Meadow Education Program. VMEP works to inspire a culture of land stewardship and nature connection, through community engagement in science, restoration, native food cultivation, and art.
“Bumble Bees of Southwest Oregon” is colorful, pocket-sized guidebook that helps readers learn the importance, habitat, behavior, and species identification of 23 bumble bees found in the Southwest Oregon region.
The 40-page field guide is made for both beginning and seasoned naturalists.
The Bumble bee guide enables its users to further positive impact as community scientists by identifying and sharing their observations at bumblebeewatch.org, a collaborative effort to document Bumble Bees throughout Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.
The Bumble Bees of Southwest Oregon is available for purchase online at VesperMeadow.org for from area retailers.