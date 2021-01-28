The mystery is solved. A former ranger at Lava Beds National Monument has ended the speculation on how did the Big Nasty, a trail at Lava Beds, got its name.
For years there were two versions of how the trail, a two-mile loop hike that begins and ends at Mammoth Crater, got to be known as “Big Nasty.” Thanks to park officials who posed the question to former Lava Beds staff, it appears the definitive version has surfaced.
Chris Roundtree, who worked at Lava Beds, initially as a park interpreter from 1990 to 1994 and later as a “de facto” cave specialist until 2001, told the story of Big Nasty’s naming in an email.
Most of what follows is in his own words.
“During my first few years on the resource management staff — my mid-’90s ‘glory days’ — amazingly, there were still large swaths of the park that hadn’t been thoroughly searched for cave resources, including a big chunk of the park’s southwestern quadrant. The occasional groups of cavers would show up to do cave recon on long weekends, but I was lucky to have the luxury and privilege of living there and being able to spend lots of time — during work and otherwise — prowling across the countryside looking for undiscovered holes in the ground. Those were very special times for which I’m so grateful.
I’m not exactly sure when it happened (I’d have to check my journals, but likely at some point in the mid-1990s) I decided that it was time to make a full-day exploratory trip across the southwestern wilderness to check out areas that I thought might be ‘cave-iferous,’ which was the term we often used around the resource management office back then to describe areas of the park that might have caves given certain geological, topographical and other types of clues, including tantalizing depressions and other dark spots that I’d find using the stereo glasses with the stereo-pair aerial photos ... remember those?
I had someone drop me off at the Heppe Cave Trailhead. I hiked toward Heppe Ice Cave, then veered off the trail to the northwest, exploring the area east of Eagle Nest Butte. I then angled north, aiming for the west side of Modoc Crater, eventually ending up at Bearpaw Butte, at which point I called for someone to pick me up at the Merrill Cave parking lot.
By the time my ride arrived, I had stumbled out of the rocks and brush looking like I had spent the day in a fight with a mountain lion … my jeans and shirt had holes torn in them from fighting with the vegetation all day, the jagged lava had battered my boots to the point where the soles were flopping around barely attached to the uppers, I had numerous bloody scrapes and scratches from sharp branches and various stumbles, and I was generally dirty, sweaty, and exhausted after what was an entire day struggling through that rugged terrain.
I staggered into the office just as everyone was about ready to leave for the day. Chuck Barat, then chief of resources, just looked at me and laughed, shaking his head. It wasn’t the first time I’d had a day-long ‘adventure’ like that. Barney Stoffe, then the park bio tech, also laughed at my ragged appearance, and asked what it was like in that area of the park.
All I could think of saying at the time was, ‘Man, that place is just ... the big nasty.’ And it was really funny that, when I came into work the next day, I looked at a big topo map of the park that we had on the wall in the RM (resource management) office, and Barney had written ‘The Big Nasty’ on the map across the area that I had traversed the day before. He thought it was funny and apt. And the name apparently has stuck ever since.
I eventually made a few additional trips across that area, accessing it from different points to be able to explore it more thoroughly. After that first trip, however, I resolved to carry a big stick with me that I could use to beat away and/or break off vegetation that got in my way, especially in those thickets of mountain mahogany where the only way through was to literally crawl on the ground between the trunks. My ‘weapon’ was a solid 3-foot-long branch from a mahogany shrub that I affectionately called my ‘Nasty Stick,’ and it was sturdy enough to survive multiple trips out there. Someone wrote ‘Chris’ Nasty Stick’ on it in black marker, and I stored it in the office for whenever I needed to make a recon trip through heavily vegetated areas. Sometimes you just need a low-tech tool to get the job done.
This was all long before the trail existed — what is now called the Big Nasty Trail — and the Big Nasty Trail doesn’t even really traverse the area that I had called the Big Nasty, just skirting the southern edge of it. The area around the trail isn’t nearly as nasty as the Big Nasty itself, which is why some folks might scratch their heads at the name of the trail. But I think it’s fine that Barney took the name and immortalized it by applying it to the trail. And it’s nice to have a trail where folks can explore that lesser-visited part of the park.”
After his years at Lava Beds, Roundtree, now 53, worked in several national parks — Zion, Jewel Cave, Mount Rainier, Fort Vancouver, Capitol Reef and Olympic — before taking a job with the Army Corps of Engineers in 2019 as a park ranger at Bonneville Dam along the Columbia River Gorge.
Roundtree retains fond memories of Lava Beds as a “uniquely special place, one of very favorite places on Earth, and I still have so many vivid memories of it from those days when I called it ‘home.’ It’s still my sentimental Park Service home, being my first NPS job and the place where I learned to be a park ranger. It’s one of the few true gems in the NPS that haven’t been overrun with crowds, and I hope it always stays that way.”