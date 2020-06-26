Mushroom memories: A morel to the story

It had been a pleasant hike. We were traveling light because we had left our backpacks at a site near Island Lake where we planned to spend the night. Because it was still early, we headed north up the Red Lake Trail to, appropriately, Red Lake.
Surprisingly, especially during what’s been a drought year, sections of the trail were a watery stream. Most of the time we walked alongside the trail, but near Red Lake it became a swamp so we bushwhacked through the brush. No big deal. Hiking in the Sky Lakes Wilderness almost always offers challenges, especially on trails not regularly cleared by limited Forest Service crews. On the hike in, we had climbed over or around nearly a dozen trees fallen across the unsigned trail that leads to the Badger Lake Trail (Long Lake Trail on some maps) that eventually becomes the Red Lake Trail.
We – my daughter, Molly, me, and her two dogs, Ruby and Loki – were on a loop hike from our Island Lake campsite to Red Lake. From there we followed the trail north and west to the Pacific Crest Trail, which largely parallels the Red Lake Trail, and followed the PCT south back to its intersection with the Badger/Red Lake Trail. Because the PCT is routinely cleared of trees and debris before other trails because it’s more heavily used, it was easy cruising after the earlier splish-splash sections and tree hurdles.
Easy cruising until …
“A morel,” Molly yelped as she stopped, bent over, and plucked it up.
Morels are distinct, coveted early season mushrooms. They’re regarded among the tastiest wild, edible mushrooms, a true yum-yum fungal delicacy. With their conical shape and honeycomb-like caps pocked with a network of ridges and pits, they’re relatively easy to spot. Relatively because their dusty earth tone, brownish-black coloration often camouflages them in their usual forest surroundings.
Until that first find we had been enjoying the subtle scenery and the mostly well-manicured trail. But where there’s one morel there probably are more. So instead of scanning our surroundings, our eyes focused on finding more morels. It paid off. Sometimes we spotted and plucked up one, two or more, often clustered in close proximity.
Our pace slowed. We wandered along and off the trail, searching in the brush and under tree canopies. Our bounty grew – 10, 12, 15 and more. Realizing we had enough to add to our evening dinners, we became discriminating, leaving the older morels.
Back at camp, Molly washed and sliced our harvest. Half the batch was sautéed in a pan over my camp stove. I added mine to my chicken alfredo. Yummers! It was the most morels I’ve ever had in a single serving. Molly blended the second round into her freeze-dried meal. Sumptuous.
What happened after dinner made the night, the shortest night of the year, the longest.
Loki, who had been performing dazzling displays of athleticism, literally flying over fallen trees and other obstacles, pooped out. And, after joining Molly in her tent, barfed out what had been her dinner. Molly cleaned her tent but Loki, who earlier had been looking drugged, refused to re-enter and laid outside the tent’s entrance. Molly tried to coax him inside, succeeding after several hours. Mosquitos, which had been only periodically annoying earlier, became more voraciously hungry. It was a long night.
It was a night made longer because the place where I pitched my tent, which seemingly had a smooth surface, came alive with pebbles and rocks that poked through my inflated sleeping pad.
The sun rose early on. It was June 21, the longest day of the year. The morning silence was broken with a yelp from Molly’s tent. Ruby had upchucked.
We had planned to follow the Blue Lake Trail on an out-and-back hike past the southern edge of Island Lake and past Peak and Horseshoe lakes to Blue Lake. Instead, literally and physically pooped, we only followed the trail to the detour to the Waldo Tree, where a 200-year-old mountain hemlock still shows faint carvings made in September 1888, when Judge John B. Waldo and friends spent the night while on an expedition that led to the creation of the Cascade Forest Reserve.
So, yes, there were challenges, including the too friendly mosquitoes and, even more, the night’s upheavals. But even more it was a delight, with high points like the unexpected stash of mushroom — there is a morel to the story — views of Island Lake with a backdrop of snow-capped Mount McLoughlin and being outside and, with one brief exception, having a section of the close-to-home wilderness to ourselves. And, most of all, a Father’s Day Weekend with Molly.