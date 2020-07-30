Winter is still months away but the Mt. Shasta Ski Park is offering tempting prices on season passes to downhill skiers and snowboarder planning — and hoping — for a snowy, COVID-19 free season.
“As out winter season approaches, we understand the uncertainty everyone is feeling,” Mt. Shasta Ski spokesmen said in a news release. “Because of this – and because we just really like you guys – we recognized the need for a Pass Protection Plan. We are guaranteeing a season of at least 60 days. Anything less and you will get rollover toward you next season pass at a rate of 1.67 percent a day.”
Current sale prices, which expire July 31, are: Pups (7 and younger) $99, Junior (8-12) $149. Youth (13-17) $299. Adult (18-64) $369. Senior (65-68) $149. Golden Senior (70 and older) $129.
For information visit the website at thinksnow@skipark.com or call 530-926-8610.