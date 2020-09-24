For downhill skiers and snowboarders it’s never too early to think about winter.
Likewise, the managers of the Mt. Ashland Ski Area are working to devise plans for a season of potential unknowns. One thing is for certain, things will be different when the ski area opens for the 2020-21 ski season.
Hiram Towle, Mt. Ashland’s general manager, said the downhill ski/snowboard area is preparing to operate under COVID-19 restrictions.
“As we look towards the month of October and our annual fall season pass sale, I wanted to update you on our operational plans for the exciting winter season ahead,” Towle said in a news release. “One thing is for sure, things will be different than any season before and we are adapting accordingly. We have heard from so many of you who are ready to join us again on your local mountain. We will be ready!
Stressing that “the safety of our staff and guests is our top concern,” he said staff have been developing “an unprecedented collaboration with our ski resort partners across the U.S. to develop a shared set of guidelines called ‘Ski Well, Be Well.’ “
He said the area’s operating plan has been developed in collaboration and in compliance with Oregon Health Authority and Jackson County Health Department guidelines that include the features of the ski area’s infrastructure and operations.
Season pass holders will receive top priority and welcome to access our ski lifts every day the area is open. “With what we know now, we are not planning to limit this access in any way. Should there be a need to reduce daily visits,” Towle said, “we will do so by limiting day ticket sales. Season passes will once again be on sale in the month of October and we will offer two-month interest-free financing to make this purchase as affordable as possible.
There are also plans for social distancing. Towle said ski area staff are confident skiers and snow boarders “will easily be able to safely disburse across our ski area and keep physical distancing to established guidelines.”
Because of limits indoors, the area is “asking that your vehicle be considered your ski lodge this season as indoor services will be limited, and possibly unavailable.”
Twilight Skiing. normally offered on Thursday and Friday nights, will likely not be offered during the upcoming season. In addition, the usual free public transportation system will not be offered.
Plans call for operating all chairlifts will run as usual when snow and conditions permit. Facial coverings will be mandatory for all guests while in any buildings, lift lines, loading, riding, and unloading lifts.
“Wearing facial coverings in these situations is the most important factor in our ability to transport guests up the mountain safely and efficiently this winter.” Towle said. “Mazes and lift queues will be set up to facilitate physical distancing. Lift users will be asked to ride only with those they arrived with, others should ride single. This plan will be flexible and ever-evolving as conditions change with regulations, health concerns, and as we learn more about how best to serve as many of our faithful guests as possible.”