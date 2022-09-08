As we unloaded our kayaks at the Howard Bay boat ramp, the midges and other bugs were ferocious, thousands of them weaving their way onto our clothes, hats, sunglasses, ears, neck — everywhere.

Just off shore, Upper Klamath Lake’s water were blanketed with green slime. In some places the thickets of blue-green algae were so pervasive that it was like paddling on a well-watered lawn.

Tags

Recommended for you