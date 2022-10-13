I can’t hear the word “boat” without immediately thinking of the scene from television’s “How I Met Your Mother” in which Robin (a main character who works as a television reporter) recalls her co-anchor Becky’s latest commercial. In said commercial, Becky, a cute-ish ditzy blonde loudly says “Boats! Boats! Boats!” to advertise an upcoming boat show. It’s tacky and terrible, but here I am, talking about it.
In addition to the word “boat,” the name “Becky” also makes me think of this scene. That proved problematic when I dated a Becky, even though as a doctor, she was about as far from a ditzy blonde as it gets. Becky and I got along great and had a pleasant (if brief) relationship that distance ultimately ripped apart. Just as Becky and I didn’t work in the end, I’m here to tell you how my boat and I *cough* drifted *cough* apart, too, albeit after three years instead of three weeks.
Why? Because owning a boat isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. There are three things that make boat ownership a pain: storage, inconvenience and expense.
Boats!
When I first bought my boat in 2017, I’d had a particularly good quarter of day trading, and I had a lot of disposable income. I was able to pay cash for the boat from my friend, Derek Ellena, whom I often play basketball with.
He told me he’d hardly used it, and it mostly just sat in his garage and took up space. Naïve as I was, I figured it would never sit in the garage once I owned it.
In a sense, I was right.
Storing a boat is the first challenge of boat ownership. I live in a neighborhood where you don’t just leave a boat outside, and I don’t have a garage, so I had to look elsewhere. During warmer months, I could park it outside my parents’ house, but what about winter? I had to resort to renting a family friend’s garage. As a snowbird, she had no problem with the arrangement, but even with storage solved, it was still inconveniently located across town, and it cost me a decent chunk of change. Boats are difficult to store.
Boats!
You know what they don’t tell you when you get a boat? You can’t drive as fast. You can’t maneuver easily in parking lots, drive-thrus or tight streets. You have to be careful going off the pavement. Your gas mileage is horrible when towing. When you gas up, you have to fill the car and then drive around to the clear gas tank to fill the boat. There’s usually a line for each pump. All of these grievances are filed before you even get onto the water.
When fishing from shore, you just park and fish. When taking the boat out, you have to find a ramp and wait your turn. You have to load the boat. You have to launch the boat, tie up the boat, park the car, then walk back.
If the conditions change rapidly, you can’t just leave; you have to drive back to the ramp, wait at the ramp, load the boat, then drive home more slowly than you would without it.
Having a boat opens up a lot of water, but it takes up a lot of time in transit to that water.
Boats are inconvenient.
Boats!
If those were my only complaints about boat ownership, you could just chock it up to some privileged white kid complaining about his semi-charmed life. And that’s fair.
Though I had more free time than ever at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown, I was bringing in far less money, and travel options were limited, so I had to really think twice about taking out the boat. Though I fished for a few hours almost every day, I couldn’t justify the cost of taking out the boat.
To go to my local river (less than five minutes away) or my local lake (about 10 minutes away) and fish from shore cost me about $2 in gas. Getting the boat and taking it to the closest ramp and fishing the same lake would’ve cost about $40. That’s best-case, going less than 10 miles from home. Covering any distance at 12 miles per gallon and then trolling while burning clear gas at 1 or 2 miles per gallon adds up quickly.
I fished almost every day in May of 2020, but I didn’t take the boat out once. I couldn’t afford it.
In the months that followed, I took it out just one time, paying to store it but being unable to overcome the inconvenience and cost that it demanded.
So just like I parted ways with Becky when our time together ended, it eventually came time for me to say goodbye to the club of those who own boats. (Boats). (Boats).