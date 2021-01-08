Dave Potter was licking his chops as he focused on the sign showing the name of the trail we were cross country skiing on. Like an auctioneer he barked out series of ideas that he declared might be used in a story about our outing.
“What was the first one you suggested?”
“Lick the Lollipop. Get it?” he laughingly challenged.
Got it. So, here it goes: We were Licking the Lollipop Trail.
What’s the Lollipop Trail? Fittingly, it’s a deliciously sweet loop trail that begins and ends at the Fish Lake Sno-Park near the Fish Lake Lodge off Highway 140 between Klamath Falls and Medford.
It’s a tasty 6.8-mile loop that’s rated by the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest as easy and as beginner/intermediate by John Lund in his still helpful 1987 book, “Southern Oregon Cross Country Ski Trails.”
The Lollipop’s stem is a shared ski/snowmobile trail that becomes a designated only for cross country skiers and snowshoers at a junction about 1.5 miles from the sno-park.
From the sno-park we skied past the Fish Lake Resort, which unfortunately is closed this winter because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and a junction with the Peppermint Trail. Ahead were two more trails with sweet-treats names: Sucker’s Alley and Candy Cain.
Yes, Cain is the correct spelling because it’s named for Taylor Cain, a long-ago past president of the Grants Pass Nordic Club. If we’d chosen to ski along the iced-over edge of Fish Lake to its junction with Lollipop, we could have added the Jellybean to our sweet ski trails network.
Sweet the Lollipop is. From the open gate where the trail is exclusively for skiers and snowshoers, we worked our way gradually uphill on Forest Road 900, the Lollipop Trail. Instead of following the Lollipop where it turned east on Forest Road 940, we continued south-southwest to the Lollipop’s junction with Sucker’s Alley, which bisects upper Lollipop.
Gary Vequist, the only one of us who had previously skied the Lollipop and has a sweet tooth for being silly, happily posed for a Sucker portrait.
A short distance later was the junction for Candy Cain, a pleasant mile-long loop that returned to the Lollipop. Because of various side trails the Lollipop Loop can be skied in a variety of configurations, with most people choosing to go clockwise.
After returning to the Lollipop from the Candy Cain, most of the mile-plus ski back to the open gate was a kick-and glide-cruiser along the steady but not steep downhill.
However it’s done, the Lollipop Loop is a delightful ski. Most of the trail slices through dense and lush forests. The rewards for following the entire loop, especially the 1.5 mile-plus section that follows Forest Road 940 and gains about 340 feet, include appetizing views of Brown Mountain and Mount McLoughlin.
Without sugar coating it, and with apologies to Dave Potter, the Lollipop Loop is one heck of lollapalooza trail.