The popular Oregon State University Extension Gardening Lecture Series returns for the fourth straight year, according to a news release.
OSU assistant professor Nicole Sanchez is back to educate residents on more gardening topics at the downtown Klamath County Library, the South Suburban Branch Library, and the Chiloquin Branch Library from March through June.
Sanchez has worked in the horticulture industry for over 30 years. She runs the Klamath County Master Gardener Program at the OSU Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center, and has worked extensively with both home gardeners and commercial produce growers.
No pre-registration or prerequisites are required to attend any of the workshops. Each monthly lecture will be offered multiple times on different days of the week and times of day, so feel free to choose the time slot that best fits your schedule! Our upcoming topics and workshop dates are:
March: Growing and Propagating Houseplants
From traditional, reliable choices to new varieties with exotic leaf shapes and colors, learn how to choose and care for plants well suited for home and décor. The lectures will cover fertilizer, grooming, light and heat requirements, and how to propagate to start new plants.
■ Tuesday, March 10, 1-3 p.m. Hosted at the South Suburban Branch Library - 3625 Summers Lane
■ Thursday, March 12, 6-8 p.m. Hosted at the downtown Klamath County Library - 126 South Third Street
■ Friday, March 13, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Hosted at the Chiloquin Branch Library – 140 South First Street in Chiloquin
■ Saturday, March 14, 10:30-12:30 p.m. Hosted at the downtown Klamath County Library
For more information visit www.klamathlibrary.org.