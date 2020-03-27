The popular Oregon State University Extension Gardening Lecture Series returns for the fourth straight year, according to a news release.
OSU assistant professor Nicole Sanchez is back to educate residents on more gardening topics at the downtown Klamath County Library, the South Suburban Branch Library, and the Chiloquin Branch Library from March through June.
Sanchez has worked in the horticulture industry for over 30 years. She runs the Klamath County Master Gardener Program at the OSU Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center, and has worked extensively with both home gardeners and commercial produce growers.
No pre-registration or prerequisites are required to attend any of the workshops. Each monthly lecture will be offered multiple times on different days of the week and times of day, so feel free to choose the time slot that best fits your schedule! Our upcoming topics and workshop dates are:
April: Growing Fruit Trees in the Klamath Basin
Growing tree fruit can be tricky in our climate, prone to late-season frosts and harsh winters. Choosing the most suitable varieties, understanding pollination requirements, and having a frost protection plan for bloom season will increase the chances of bountiful harvest in the fall. Join us to learn more about the best protocols for fruit production in Klamath.
■ Tuesday, April 7 from 1-3 p.m. Hosted at the South Suburban Branch Library — 3625 Summers Lane.
■ Thursday, April 9 from 6-8 p.m. Hosted at the downtown Klamath County Library — 126 South Third Street.
■ Friday, April 10 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Hosted at the Chiloquin Branch Library – 140 South First Street in Chiloquin.
■ Saturday, April 11 from 10:30-12:30 p.m. Hosted at the downtown Klamath County Library.
For more information visit www.klamathlibrary.org.