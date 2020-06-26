Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

SALEM — Leftover tags will go on sale July 1 at 10 a.m., according to a news release.

Tags will only be available for purchase via the online licensing system at https://odfw.huntfishoregon.com/login.

Hunters who want to try and purchase one of the 1,377 leftover elk tags will need to have set up their online account with a username and password before the sale date. See MyODFW.com for how purchase a leftover tag, https://myodfw.com/articles/how-to-purchase-leftover-tags.

New this year, leftover tags are no longer available as an additional tag. That means hunters who drew a controlled elk tag this year, or have already purchased a general season elk tag, cannot purchase a leftover tag. This change is meant to more equitably distribute hunting opportunities. However, beginning July 2, hunters may exchange a tag they drew or purchased for a remaining leftover tag while leftover tags remain available.

Tags