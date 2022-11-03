LAVA BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT — After two years when raging fires impacted nearly 97 percent of the Lava Beds National Monument, the absence of fires this past summer was a welcome relief.
“We didn’t really have any fires in the park per se,” said Superintendent Chris Mengel, adding, “That made up for the last two years.”
Some park caves and trails, including Merrill Cave and Whitney Butte Trail, remain closed, mostly from the 2021 Antelope Fire in the southwest section of the park.
While fires in 2020 and 2021 covered the vast majority of the park, some areas were lightly impacted while others were severely torched. There is regrowth in some areas, but Mengel said this year’s meager precipitation, so far less than 5 inches, is “probably hampering regrowth.”
Various projects at Lava Beds and the Tule Lake National Monument, which is also managed by Mengel and Lava Beds staff, have been moving forward. An ongoing road paving project at Lava Beds that began in June is “coming along.” He estimates the extensive project will be completed in coming weeks.
“They’ve done a lot,” Mengel said of paving crews, noting completed sections include roads at the Visitor Center, Cave Loop Road, links to Merrill and Skull caves, and the apron to Schonchin Butte. The contractors have until April 2023 to complete the work. During construction, generally from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 20- to 30-minute delays are possible in work areas.
Park crews have been busy. Three campsites at Lava Beds Indian Well Campground have been made ADA (American Disability Act) friends. In addition, four pathways to caves along the Cave Loop Road have been changed to concrete, something Mengel said “makes a tremendous difference.” Replacing the cave entrances with concrete will continue in 2023.
Other ongoing maintenance projects include upgrading buildings, water systems and rebuilt picnic tables at Fleener Chimnies. Fires destroyed the wooden tables that had been installed by Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) crews in the 1930s but the stone bases remained intact. Crews had to individually fit tables to the bases.
Mengel estimates visitation at Lava Beds will rebound this year to its usual pre-COVID total between 105,000 and 110,000.
Visitation at the Tule Lake National Monument has almost doubled since a “temporary” visitor center at the former Ditch Rider House opened earlier this year, which Mengel said “we hope is a trend that will continue.”
Located off Highway 139, the center is open only from May through August and closed other months. Mengel noted the “temporary” status is deceiving because it might take anywhere from five to 15 years to create a planned, larger, permanent visitor center. He credited Angela Sutton, Lava Beds/Tule Lake’s longtime ranger, with helping to obtain a People in the Parks grant that allowed the opening of the present visitor center.
Still being developed are plans to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Modoc War. Tentatively planned are special events, including showing films about the war and Modocs, presentations by archeologists and other researchers, and a panel discussion featuring authors of books about the Modoc War of 1872-73, which was mostly fought in areas that are now part of the Lava Beds.
The Modoc War was the only major Native American war fought in California and the only one in which an Army general, Edward Canby, was killed. Much of the war centered around Captain Jack’s Stronghold, a natural lava fortress with deep trenches and small caves that was named for Modoc leader Keintpoos, better known as Captain Jack. By the end of the war the death toll included 53 Army soldiers, 17 civilians, two Warm Springs Indian scouts, five Modoc women and children, and 15 Modoc warriors.
The war lasted six months, from Nov. 29, 1872, to June 1, 1873, and resulted from various tensions, including settlers occupying Modoc lands, the treatment of Modocs sent to the Klamath Indian Reservation by Klamath Indians, and the Ben Wright Massacre of 1852.
“We’re working with both the Klamath Tribes and Modoc Nation,” Mengel said of the planning.
In addition to closures caused by fire, several caves are closed to protect hibernating bats. Closed caves include Sentinel, Sunshine, Labyrinth, Lava Brook, Hercules Leg, Juniper and portion of Thunderbolt.