TULELAKE – Lava Beds National Monument, in response to guidance from the State of California and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has announced additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a news release.
As of Thursday, April 2, Lava Beds National Monument will no longer offer services outside those that support visitor or resource protection. At Lava Beds National Monument, the following services and operations will be suspended in order to comply with the guidance from the State of California and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention:
■ The park’s campground will be closed for the duration, until it is safe to reopen for operations.
■ All the park’s restrooms will be closed, including those at the visitor center, Captain Jack’s Stronghold, Gillems Camp, Fleener Chimneys, Schonchin Butte, Merrill Ice Cave, and Skull Cave. Please plan accordingly.
■ The cave loop road will remain closed.
■ The visitor center will remain closed.
■ No fees will be collected.
The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. The public will be notified when Lava Beds resumes full operations and are providing updates at www.nps.gov/labe and social media channels.
Trails and most roads at Lava Beds National Monument will remain open and accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance, in addition to entry fees being waived for visitors.
People who choose to visit Lava Beds National Monument during this pandemic are encouraged to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.