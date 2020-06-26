Kevin Heatley and Jami Ludwig have joined the Bureau of Land Management’s Lakeview District as new field managers for the Klamath Falls and Lakeview field offices, according to a news release.
Heatley previously served as Assistant Field Manager for the Grants Pass Field Office on the BLM Medford District. Kevin has also served as the Field Manager in Challis, Idaho. Before his BLM career, he worked as a Natural Resource Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in New Mexico and Ohio, as the Director of Conservation in New York City and as a Senior Scientist for a national ecological consulting firm.
“Kevin brings a strong natural resources and collaboration-building background to the Klamath Falls Field Manager position,” said Melanie Mitchell, Associate District Manager for the BLM Lakeview District. “He has already begun to build strong relationships in the communities served by the Klamath Falls Field Office.”
Ludwig began her BLM career as a hydrologic technician in the Surprise Valley Field Office in Cedarville, CA. After working as a hydrologist for the BLM in Alturas for several years, her family moved to Florida and then Washington State, where she worked as a Project Engineer/Scientist for two different Water Resources and Geosciences engineering firms. In 2013 her family moved to the Lakeview area, where she worked as a seasonal Range Technician before becoming a Natural Resource Staff Officer. In 2015 she became the Assistant Field Manager and had been the acting Field Manager since June 2019.
“I have a passion for the public lands, both professionally and personally,” Ludwig said. “I believe that the public lands are among our country’s greatest treasures, and I enjoy working with our staff and partners to manage and improve these lands that contribute so much to our quality of life and our communities’ livelihoods.”
The public lands managed by the Lakeview District vary from the mixed conifer forests on the east slope of the Cascade Mountains to the beautiful high desert country of Oregon’s Outback. The District is made up of two field offices, the Klamath Falls Field Office and the Lakeview Field Office. The Lakeview District encompasses approximately 3.5 million acres of public land in Lake, Klamath, and part of Harney counties.