YREKA, Calif. — The Klamath National Forest is increasing access to the public by providing additional developed recreational opportunities, according to a news release.
We encourage visitors to check our website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information on what is open so that you can plan your visit. You can also call your local ranger station during normal business hours Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Whenever possible, please recreate locally. Visitors should practice self-sufficiency when visiting national forests and come prepared with all the essentials needed for your trip, including food, emergency supplies, and the ability to pack-out trash. Remember to recreate responsibly by keeping the following in mind: maintain at least six feet distancing from others, do not gather in groups other than those in your household and please follow the latest guidance from officials, communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass, and pack out your trash and leave with everything you bring in and use. Some services may not be available, especially potable water service, so please plan accordingly.
The Klamath National Forest has made the decision to open the following developed recreation sites and areas by May 22:
■ Jones Beach Day Use Area.
■ Juanita Lake Campground and Day Use Area, except the group site remains closed.
■ Orr Lake Campground and Day Use Area.
■ Kangaroo Lake Campground and Day Use Area.
■ Curly Jack Campground, except the group sites remain closed.
■ Tree of Heaven Campground, except the group site remains closed.
■ Gottville River Access Area, except the restroom facilities remains closed.
■ Indian Creek River Access Area, except the restroom facilities remains closed.
■ Ferry Point River Access Area, except the restroom facilities remains closed.
For more information visit www.fs.usda.gov/klamath.