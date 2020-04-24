The Klamath County Libraries and the Oregon State University Extension aren’t going to let coronavirus get in the way of the 2020 gardening season! We’re taking the popular Gardening Lecture Series online with a Zoom presentation on how to grow fruit trees in the Klamath Basin on Thursday, May 7 at 10 a.m.
Growing tree fruit can be tricky in our climate, prone to late-season frosts and harsh winters. Choosing the most suitable varieties, understanding pollination requirements, and having a frost protection plan for bloom season will increase the chances of bountiful harvest in the fall.
Sanchez has worked in the horticulture industry for over 30 years. She runs the Klamath County Master Gardener Program at the OSU Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center, and has worked extensively with both home gardeners and commercial produce growers. (Ask her about how you can pursue a Master Gardener education online!)
Please pre-register by emailing Supervising Librarian Charla Oppenlander at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org and we’ll send you the videoconference link. You can join our meeting for free at zoom.us, or via the Zoom app on your favorite mobile device. (Need help setting up? Email Charla.)
For more information about this and other online activities through the Klamath County Libraries, call us at 541-882-8894 Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or visit klamathlibrary.org/calendar.